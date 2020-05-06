In the encounter underway in Jammu & Kashmir's Awantipora, a terrorist has been killed, a top terrorist commander has been trapped and 12-15 houses of civilians have been evacuated. More details are awaited.

After the Handwara encounter, tensions in Jammu & Kashmir have escalated with encounters between terrorists and security forces. In an encounter that started at Sharshali Khrew area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Awantipora district on the wee hours of Wednesday and is still underway, two terrorists has been killed. Security forces recovered one AK-56 rifle from one of the terrorist. Civilians from about 12-15 houses have been evacuated and the mobile internet services in the Kashmir Valley have been suspended temporarily as a precautionary measure.

Jammu & Kashmir police said that a third operation was launched last night in Awantipora after a specific input. The encounter might continue throughout the day till they clear the target area. Senior officers are monitoring the situation since last night. Earlier in the day, the security forces managed to trap a top terrorist commander, who has now been killed.

Reports say that the operation started after the security forces received intel about the presence of terrorists in the Sharshali Khrew area late at night. This was followed by terrorists opening fire towards the security personnel, which led to the exchange of fire.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed in the encounter at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation which is still underway. https://t.co/tkrQTPTRVc — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

#UPDATE Contact established in the third operation in Beighpor area of Awantipora. Top terrorist commander is trapped. Exchange of fire on: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/VoY2F95Rel — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

An exchange of gunfire was also seen earlier on Monday after militants opened fire at a checkpoint in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district. As a result, three CRPF personnel and a 14-year-old civilian lost their lives. Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir escalated after an encounter in Handwara district on Sunday in which four army personnel and one police officer lost their lives. These included the commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles Unit Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh. The five personnel were laid to rest with state honours on Monday.

