With Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia will be making their first silver screen appearance as Ranbir plays Shiva while Alia plays Isha in the movie. The movie was shot in various parts of the world including London, New York, Bulgaria, Israel, India and other places. Recently the audience also got to see the logo launch of Brahmastra at the Kumbh Mela which was unveiled in a unique way with the help of 150 drones during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The movie will be the Indian Cinema's fantasy trilogy. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South actor Nagarjuna Akkineni

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which is set to release this year has garnered social media frenzy one more time, and this time it’s not any logo launch or teaser release but film’s director Ayan Mukerji who shared a picture of one of the scenes from the movie. The newly confirmed (almost) B-town lovebirds can be seen together in the scene. Director Ayan Mukerji recently shared a picture on his Instagram account from the sets of the film in Israel. The picture was captioned, “Beginnings.Tel Aviv, Israel… Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things… We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other…

Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world… something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually 🤞💥 #brahmastra”.

If one reads the caption carefully, the director has created a mysterious buzz as he mentioned a special member with whom he started the first shoot of Brahmastra. Making Alia-Ranbir fans more inclined to their dating rumours, Ayan said Brahmastra also marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the first time and hence getting to know each other as well.

In the picture, one can see Ranbir gazing at Alia through a window as she is lost in her thoughts. Previously also Ayan had shared a picture of the trio (including himself) which was captioned, “and then, there were 3… from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life… the brief was simple… ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it’s heart, our movie is… a love story… There has been a lot of love since then ❣️”

With Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia will be making their first silver screen appearance as Ranbir plays Shiva while Alia plays Isha in the movie. It was shot in various parts of the world including London, New York, Bulgaria, Israel, India and other places and is set to release in December this year. Recently the audience also got to see the logo launch of Brahmastra at the Kumbh Mela which was unveiled in a unique way with the help of 150 drones during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The movie will be the Indian Cinema’s fantasy trilogy. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More