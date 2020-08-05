Ayodhya is all set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, a historical occasion, on Wednesday afternoon. Every street of Ayodhya has been decorated with paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

Ayodhya is all set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, a historical occasion, on Wednesday afternoon. Every street of Ayodhya has been decorated with paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and huge preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air. Today, after 29 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi was received by CM Yogi Adityanath. Around 11:30 pm, Modi took off from the plane on the ground of Saket College and left for Hanumangarhi Darshan directly. 175 people will be present at the ceremony, including Modi.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the first brick for the temple. He shared the stage with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath.

To mark the laying of the foundation stone of the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a plaque. After that, he will release a commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The Prime Minister is wearing a traditional dhoti-kurta for the ceremony. He deboarded an Air Force helicopter that flew him to Ayodhya from Lucknow.

Gifts like silver bricks and coins for the ceremony have been sent by devotees from Varanasi to Tamil Nadu.

Last year Supreme Court handed over the ownership of the site to Hindus, ending the decade long dispute.

