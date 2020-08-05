Ayodhya is all set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, a historical occasion, on Wednesday afternoon. Every street of Ayodhya has been decorated with paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and huge preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air. Today, after 29 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi was received by CM Yogi Adityanath. Around 11:30 pm,  Modi took off from the plane on the ground of Saket College and left for Hanumangarhi Darshan directly. 175 people will be present at the ceremony, including Modi.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the first brick for the temple. He shared the stage with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath.

PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat took part in Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, ahead of foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla, performed ‘sashtang pranam’ (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, silver ‘mukut’ and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple
As per tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple before proceeding to Ram Janmabhoomi site.
PM Modi arrived at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi Temple on arrival in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya for foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple, received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.
Ram Janambhoomi site for ‘Bhoomi Poojan’
Inside the venue of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
An illuminated view of Ayodhya city on the eve of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
An illuminated view of holy river Saryu on the eve of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple
To mark the laying of the foundation stone of the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a plaque. After that, he will release a commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The Prime Minister is wearing a traditional dhoti-kurta for the ceremony. He deboarded an Air Force helicopter that flew him to Ayodhya from Lucknow.

Gifts like silver bricks and coins for the ceremony have been sent by devotees from Varanasi to Tamil Nadu.

Last year Supreme Court handed over the ownership of the site to Hindus, ending the decade long dispute. 

