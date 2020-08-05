Ayodhya awaits Ram Mandir: Celebrations galore across India on bhoomi pujan, see photos
Ayodhya is all set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, a historical occasion, on Wednesday afternoon. Every street of Ayodhya has been decorated with paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana.
Ayodhya is all set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, a historical occasion, on Wednesday afternoon. Every street of Ayodhya has been decorated with paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and huge preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air. Today, after 29 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi was received by CM Yogi Adityanath. Around 11:30 pm, Modi took off from the plane on the ground of Saket College and left for Hanumangarhi Darshan directly. 175 people will be present at the ceremony, including Modi.
PM Narendra Modi will lay the first brick for the temple. He shared the stage with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath.
To mark the laying of the foundation stone of the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a plaque. After that, he will release a commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.