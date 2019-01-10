Ayodhya case hearing: The 5-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday said that there won't be any hearing in the case but only the date and schedule of the hearing will be decided. The Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday had said that it will start urgent hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case from January 10.

Ayodhya case hearing: The 5-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday said that there won’t be any hearing in the case but only the date and schedule of the hearing will be decided. The Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday had said that it will start urgent hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case from January 10. However, beginning the hearing as per the schedule, the apex court said that it won’t be hearing the case today and will only decide further date and schedule.

Updating …

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More