Ayodhya case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, 40 days after day-to-day-hearings. The final verdict is highly likely to be pronounced on November 17. Interestingly, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will retire on the same day. The disputed site has become the most sensitive topic in the country after Babri Masjid was demolished on December 3, 1992. The Hindu claimants believe Ayodhya to be the birthplace of Ram while the Muslim party contests the claim. To dig the reality, several surveys and excavations have been conducted at the place.

This is why ASI claims a temple existed at Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site:

1. In 2003, The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in its report stated that there was evidence of a large structure that was similar to a Hindu temple found beneath the mosque. The ASI had submitted the report to the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court. In 2003, the HC has delivered a verdict in the case, equally distributing the disputed site among three parties.

2. Two excavations were conducted at Ayodhya — first in 1976-22 and second in 2003. The excavators found pillars of the Babri Masjid made of temple remenants.

3. The excavators also found terracotta sculptures that cannot be present in a mosque, according to Islam. Such sculptures can be found in any temple. These include human figures.

4. The ASI had also found holy fire-place, Devnagri and Sanskrit inscribed stones and slabs. It also found lotus and Kaustubh jewel. These findings indicate that there was a temple before Babri Masjid. However, the findings were contested by many.

5. In its 547-page report, the ASI had stated that it found sufficient evidence of the presence of a massive structure just beneath the Babri Masjid. The proof of the structure raises over claimants who argue there was no proof.

6. The ASI report also stated that the disputed structure had been a place for public use until the Mughal rule began, adding that human activity was also done at the site. The report claimed that Babri Masjid was constructed by the Mughal emperor Babur in the 16th century.

7. In the first-ever survey, AE Cunningham claimed that Ayodhya, where Lord Ram is believed to be born, was the Ayodhya of the Ramayana years. The surveyor also found that Ayodhya, Visakha, and Saketa were the same cities found in the Ramayana years.

8. As many as five surveys have been conducted on the historical topography of the disputed site of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The 2003 report of the ASI was the fifth since 1862. The first survey was conducted in 1862-63, second in 1889-91, third in 1969-70 and fourth in 1975-76.

