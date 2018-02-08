Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board Chairman Zafar Farooqui said the board is of the view that hearing be held soon and the matter be disposed of promptly. He also said that he is not aware why Congress leaders Kapil Sibal was pressing for a delay in the hearing as no such direction was given by the board.

The Supreme Court will commence final hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case from March 14. A specially constituted Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer will be hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court. The final hearing will be important in the wake of rejection by Cheif Justice of India Dipak Misra of the submission by Sunni Waqf Board and others that the hearing be done after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan had pressed for the deferment of the hearing. But now the Sunni Waqf Board has opposed the idea, saying the hearing should be done as early as possible.

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board Chairman Zafar Farooqui said the board is of the view that hearing be held and the matter be disposed of promptly. He also said that he is not aware why Kapil Sibal was pressing for a delay in the hearing as no such direction was given by the board. Sibal also claimed that he was not representing the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court. But the copy of order that was presented by Sunni Waqf Board before the Supreme Court on December 5 had Sibal’s name. However, on page seven of the order, the court had clearly mentioned that Sibal appeared for appellants in Civil Appeals.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a political, historical and socio-religious debate in India, centered on a plot of land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The main issue revolves around the access to the site as Hindus claims it the birthplace of Lord Ram and the Babri Masjid, constructed by Mir Baki on the orders of Mughal emperor Babar, was built after the previous Hindu temple was demolished.

