On February 26, a five judges bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had favoured mediation in the the Ayodhya title issue.

Ayodhya case hearing in Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will decide if the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute can be adjudicated through court-monitored mediation for an amicable resolution. While senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan is appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan is appearing for M Siddiq who is one of the original litigants of the Ayodhya case.

Earlier, advocate Vaidyanathan had expressed his reluctance for another round of mediation because such attempts failed in the past, but advocate Rajeev Dhavan welcomed the proposal for a court-monitored mediation. However, Dhavan suggested the apex court should fix a time frame for mediation. Triloki Nath Pandey, who is representing Ram Lalla Virajman in the Supreme Court, had also rejected any form of mediation in the case.

Speaking on the issue, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy today said his Writ Petition has been listed in the Supreme Court for hearing on building a Ramlala Mandir in Ayodhya as his fundamental right, overpowering the claimed property rights of Sunni Wakf Board.

Today my Writ Petition is listed in SC for hearing on building a Ramlala Mandir in Ayodhya as my fundamental right, overpowering the claimed property rights of Sunni Wakf Board. I win and soon enough — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 5, 2019

The bench noted the legal heirs of original litigants M Siddiq and Mohd Hashim and Nirmohi Akhara agreed with the suggestion of the court about meditation while counsel appearing for Sri Ram Lalla Virajman, Mahant Suresh Das and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha did not concur with it.

