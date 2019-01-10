Ayodhya hearing: The hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case was adjourned to January 29 after one of the judges in the 5-judge constitution bench Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing in the case. This development occurred after advocate Rajeev Dhavan representing the Muslim petitioner in the case pointed out that Justice UU Lalit had appeared for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in the Ayodhya matter in 1994.

Ayodhya hearing: The hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case was adjourned to January 29 after one of the judges in the 5-judge constitution bench Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing in the case. This development occurred after advocate Rajeev Dhavan representing the Muslim petitioner in the case pointed out that Justice UU Lalit had appeared for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in the Ayodhya matter in 1994. Advocate Rajeev Dhavan said that how can Justice UU Lait be part of the 5-judge constitution bench in the Ayodhya matter as he had represented as a lawyer for Kalyan Singh in contempt of court against him in 1994, two years after Babri Masjid was demolished.

Speaking on the matter, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy said that the government should build the temple on its own after the hearing was adjourned to January 29. After the hearing began on Thursday, the Supreme Court had said that it won’t be hearing the matter and will only decide the date and schedule in the Ayodhya case hearing.

However, moments after that, Justice UU Lalit excused himself from the 5-judge constitution bench after stakeholders in the case representing Muslim groups pointed out that he had represented as a lawyer for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in a contempt of court case against him in 1994, 2 years later after Babri Masjid was demolished.

Since the hearing in the case has been adjourned till January 29, in the meantime, a status report on by when all the documents in the case will be translated for the hearing will have to be prepared by the Supreme Court registry.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar speaking on the Ayodhya matter said that the Supreme Court should prioritise the matter.

