The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce the decision on a much-awaited Ayodhya issue before the expected deadline on November 17. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s retirement date falls on the same day. CJI Ranjan Gogoi had also decided to cancel his multi-nation official visit this month also. Gogoi has to embark on his official visit from October 18 and he was scheduled o return on October 31. But now, CJI has decided to cancel his visit and spend enough time to write the judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

The 40-day hearing which concluded on October 16 in the Ayodhya case was the second-longest in the Supreme Court’s history. The apex court had directed both the parties to submit submissions before the court till 5pm. The court had made it clear that it will conclude the hearing on Wednesday. It had also ordered that no more time will be given to parties for their arguments.

Meanwhile, the 5-member Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi has given three-day time to parties to file their written submissions. One of the parties – Sunni Central Waqf Board had categorically said that the demolished Babri Masjid belonged to them and they have the right to reconstruct and nobody else should build something else.

While another party Ramlalla Virajman had said that Muslims have some other places of worship across the country but Hindus have just a single place for Ram Janmasthan. The place should be given to them, Ramlalla has said.

The Supreme Court will also rule on appeals against the verdict of the Allahabad High Court on Ayodhya land dispute. On September 30, 2010, the Allahabad Court had ordered the division of disputed land between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Ramlalla Virajman.

