Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday constituted a new 5-judge constitution bench to hear the Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute. Apart from CJI Gogoi, the bench includes Justices Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer, SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud. On January 10, the matter was adjourned till January 29 after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing in the case. Justice Lalit had opted out after advocate Rajeev Dhavan representing the Muslim petitioner in the case pointed out that he had appeared for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in a related matter in 1994.

The land title dispute has been pending in the Supreme Court since the Allahabad High Court’s verdict of 2010 where it divided the disputed 2.77 acre land among the 3 parties to the case equally. The case has been pending for 6 decades and is one of the most contentious issues in the political spectrum of the country. This new bench will decide the schedule and frequency of the hearings in the case amid demands from right-wing outfits to speed up the plan to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. There were also demands to bring in an ordinance for Ram temple construction, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically said that BJP would wait till the matter was sub-judice. Facing fire over the delay and to please the Hindu voters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath has announced a massive Ram statue in the temple town that will be the world’s tallest. The dispute in Ayodhya is over 2.7 acres of land on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished on December 6, 1992. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court allotted two-thirds of the land to the Hindus and one third to the Sunni Waqf Board. Both Hindu and Muslim organisations appealed against it in the Supreme Court, which in 2011, stayed the High Court order.

