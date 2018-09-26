A 3-Judge bench of Supreme Court on Thursday will decide whether to refer the question if a mosque as a place of prayer is an essential part of Islam in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case to a Constitution bench. If the Supreme Court decides to revisit its 1994 judgement, the issue of whether namaz can be offered anywhere, then the other case of Ayodhya, on who the disputed land belongs to, being heard by a Constitution bench will be put on hold till the time this case is resolved.

The argument goes back to 1994 when the Supreme Court in its judgement observed that a mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam

A 3-Judge bench of Supreme Court on Thursday will decide whether to refer the question if a mosque as a place of prayer is an essential part of Islam in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case to a Constitution bench. The bench includes Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer.

The verdict tomorrow afternoon could impact whether a temple will be built at Ayodhya or not. It’s also one of the last judgements to be delivered by Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions against Allahabad High Court judgement of 2010, which had ordered a three-way partition of the disputed land.

During the beginning, CJI Dipak Mishra had said that the appeals would be treated as purely a civil suit consisting of a land dispute and religion would not play any role in the verdict, however, during the hearings, Muslim petitioners argued that Constitution bench should first rule on the importance of mosque in Islam.

The argument goes back to 1994 when the Supreme Court in its judgement observed that a mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam and namaz (prayer) by Muslims can be offered anywhere, even in open.

A large section of people, after the Supreme Court’s observation, had argued that it has affected the status of mosques in Islam. The 1994 Judgement paves way for the government to acquire the land that a mosque is built on.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque was destroyed in 1992 by Karsewaks who said that it had to be brought down in order to build a temple of Lord Ram, who as per various mythological accounts was born there.

LARGER IMPLICATION OF TOMORROW’S VERDICT

If the Supreme Court decides to revisit its 1994 judgement, the issue of whether namaz can be offered anywhere, then the other case of Ayodhya, on who the disputed land belongs to, being heard by a Constitution bench will be put on hold till the time this case is resolved.

This means that BJP’s commitment to have a verdict on Ayodhya before 2019 will be futile.

As per the Hindu petitioners, the 1994 verdict on Namaz being challenged at this stage is a deliberate attempt to delay the main hearing on Ayodhya.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More