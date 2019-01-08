The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya case on January 10. A 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud. The hearing will start from 10:30 am onwards in the decade-old Ayodhya case.

The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya case on January 10. A 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud. The hearing will start from 10:30 am onwards in the decade-old Ayodhya case. The development has after former CJI Deepak Misra had said that there was no need for such a hearing on the matter.

The new 5-judge constitution bench will be hearing the title dispute in the Ayodhya matter. The bench will hear the arguments on 14 appeals which were filed against Allahabad High Court judgement came in 2010. Political parties like Shiv Sena, Ram Mandir activists, RSS have been pressing the BJP government to bring an ordinance in the Ram Mandir case, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that since the matter was in the Supreme Court, therefore, any ordinance will only come after the completion of the judicial process.

Earlier in 2010, the Allahabad High Court in its verdict had ordered to divide the disputed land among the three stakeholders equally. In its 2010 verdict, the Allahabad High Court had divided the 2.77-acre land equally among the Ram Lalla, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board.

