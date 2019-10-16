Ayodhya case hearing in Supreme court ends: The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has entered a crucial phase as the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce the final verdict in the 28-year-old case in a month.

Ayodhya case hearing in Supreme court ends: The 40-day-long hearing over the controversial Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya ended one hour before the scheduled time in the Supreme Court today, reports said. The apex court asked all parties — the Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla Virajman, and Sunni Waqf Board to submit their written submissions within three days.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has entered a crucial phase as the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce the final verdict in the 28-year-old case on November 17, the day Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires. Today, October 16, was the last date of hearing in the case that has changed the politics in India. It has become the most sensitive issue in the country after karsevaks demolished Babri Masjid on December 3, 1992. There are three parties to the dispute — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.

The Ayodhya case in a nutshell: Here is what the parties said in Supreme Court

1. Nirmohi Akhara: Nirmohi Akhara is a group of Hindu ascetics who worship Ram and want to build a temple for him on the disputed site in Ayodhya. The group became a party to the Ayodhya dispute after filing a suit, claiming there was no Babri Masjid at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Senior Advocate Sushil Kumar Jain made submissions on behalf of Nirmohi Akhara.

Muslims parties’ papers are unreliable

There was no holding of namaz prayer at the disputed site since the year 1860 till date

Discrepancies in a map produced by Sunni Waqf Board, they did not even have knowledge of the exact situation on the ground

Muslim side failed to show that Babur came to Ayodhya and built the mosque and Mir Baki was his officer

Article 120, Limitation Act will be applicable for plaintiffs in suit 4 but in Nirmohi’s suit, Art 120 will not be applicable

The building was always a temple and Babur did not demolish the temple. It has been unnecessarily said that the temple was demolished and a mosque was built

Stop perpetuating Babar’s illegality

Muslims can worship elsewhere, there are 62 mosques in Ayodhya to offer namaz

Birthplace of Lord Ram cannot be changed

Sunni Waqf Board

The Sunni Waqf Board is representing the Muslims claiming there was no Ram Temple at the disputed site. The body claims the right over 2.77 acres of land. The Waqf maintains that Mughal emperor Babar constructed the mosque in the 16th century. Advocate Dhawan, representing Muslim parties, said new evidence is being presented at last stage Ayodhya. Here is what Dhawan said today:

No archaeological evidence of an ancient temple designated for Lord Ram is present today

There is no historical evidence regarding the birthplace of the Hindu deity

It is a legal issue connected to Muslims

Aurangazeb was one of the most liberal rulers

Places of Religious Worship Act 1991 should be applied

Govt should maintain 22 mosques in Ayodhya

SC should form a committee to check into the status of other religious places under ASI’s control.

Ram Lalla Virajman

Named after Hindu deity, Ram Lalla Virajman has been claiming exclusive right over the dispute. Ram Lalla and Nirmohi Akhara are the main claimants from the Hindu side.

Ram’s existence cannot be questioned

Temple necessary to keep Hindu dignity intact

