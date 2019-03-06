Supreme Court reserves order on referring Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case to court-monitored mediation: CJI Ranjan Gogoi said the Supreme court intends to pass the order soon and asked concerned parties to suggest the name for mediator or panel for mediation.

On February 26, a five judges bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had favoured mediation in the the Ayodhya title issue.

Supreme Court reserves order on referring Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case to court-monitored mediation: A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case if the matter will be adjudicated through court-monitored mediation for an amicable resolution to save time. The apex court bench consisting of Justices S A Bobde, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer delivered a split opinion on the case. Earlier, the bench, led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had earlier asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of amicably settling the dispute through court-monitored mediation.

Justifying the need of more than one mediator, Justice S A Bobde said the bench is conscious of the gravity of the dispute as the case is about sentiments, about religion and about faith. Justice Bobde said the apex court had no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque, but it knows about the present dispute and concerned only about resolving the dispute amicably. At the same time, Bobde said when the mediation is on, it should not be reported on. It may not be a gag, but no motive should be attributed to anyone when the mediation process is on, he added.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said the Supreme court intends to pass the order soon and asked concerned parties to suggest the name for mediator or panel for mediation. On February 26, a five judges bench of the top court headed by CJI Gogoi had favoured mediation in the Ayodhya title issue.

Asking the bench to frame terms for mediation, advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is appearing for the group of Muslim petitioners in the case, said Muslim petitioners are agreeable to the proposal of mediation and any compromise or settlement will bind parties.

The legal heirs of original litigants M Siddiq and Mohd Hashim and Nirmohi Akhara agreed with the suggestion of the court about meditation while the Hindu groups (Sri Ram Lalla Virajman, Mahant Suresh Das and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha) said the issue is related to faith and sentiment hence non-negotiable.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy said mediation in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is a sterile exercise.

