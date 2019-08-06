Ayodhya case: Supreme Court is set to begin the day-to-day hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from today after the mediation panel failed to reach a consensus with all the parties involved in the matter.

Ayodhya case: The Supreme Court will today begin day-to-day hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after the mediation panel failed to find an amicable solution in the matter. A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will conduct the hearing. Apart from the CJI, Justices S A Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer are among the five judges hearing the most politically sensitive case of Ayodhya land dispute.

On August 2, the court reviewed the final report of the mediation proceeding submitted by the mediation panel, headed by former justice FM Ibrahim Kalifulla. The five-judge bench had then ordered a day-to-day hearing in the matter from August 6. Reports said that the bench would first hear the appeals of Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court hearing on July 18 had asked the mediation committee to inform the outcome of the proceedings as of July 31, 2019. The mediation panel also comprising spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu had submitted the report of mediation panel on August 1, 2019.

In the report, the mediation panel had said that it failed to reach an agreement with Hindi and Muslin parties involved in the matter. The top court had decided to give mediation a chance in March. However, the almost four-and-a-half month-long efforts met no conclusion and the court then decided to drop the idea.

The report said that from August 6, the court will commence hearing on 14 appeals. These appeals included the suits filed by the Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Wakf board- and four other petitions.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App