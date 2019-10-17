Ayodhya case: Zafar Ahmad Farooqui, the chairman of the UP Sunni Waqf Board is under security after the Supreme Court directed the UP government to provide the same. The Sunni Waqf Board is the Muslim party to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. The apex court is set to deliver its verdict in a month.

Ayodhya case: The Supreme Court is highly expected to pronounce the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case until November 17, the day Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires. There are three parties to the dispute which has become the most sensitive issue in the country. These three are the Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla Virajman and the Sunni Waqf Board.

The Sunni Waqf Board has emerged as the leading body to claim exclusive rights over the disputed 2-77 acres of land. Zafar Ahmad Farooqui, the chairman of the UP Sunni Waqf Board has openly admitted that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. Muslim petitioner Haji Mehboob has slammed Farooqui. The Supreme Court had directed Uttar Pradesh governmnet to provide securituy to Farooqui after Sriram Panchu, the mediator, raised the isue before apex court.

After the Allahabad High Court’s verdict equally distributing the disputed site amongst three parties, the Waqf Board had moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the HC’s verdict. Farooqui is the man who had made it clear that no out-of-court settlement is possible.

Ayodhya case: Day-to-day hearing ends 1 hour before deadline, Supreme Court asks all parties to submit written submission within 3 days

On the last day of the hearing in the apex court, the Waqf Board claimed that no archaeological evidence of an ancient temple designated for Lord Ram was present in the country. It also said that there was no history that proves the birthplace of Lord Ram. Rajeev Dhavan, the senior Supreme Court lawyer and Waqf Board counsel, said that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was connected to Muslims.

On the other side, Ram Lalla Virajman asserted in the apex court that Lord Ram’s existence cannot be questioned. The group is claiming the heights over the land. While Nirmohi Akhara said that there are 62 mosques in Ayodhya city and they can worship there. The Nirmohi Akhara also claimed the Muslim side had failed to prove that Babur came to Ayodhya and built Babri Masjid.

