The much-awaited foundation-laying ceremony for the grand Ram Temple is to be held on August 5 in UP's Ayodhya, likely to be attended by high dignitaries including PM Modi, various Chief Ministers and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, as Ayodhya gets embellished and illuminated to welcome the occasion.

Ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, festivities have begun in Ayodhya which will host several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bridge over Saryu river was illuminated and priests performed ‘aarti’ at the ghat of the river and temples were decorated with lights as part of the celebrations.

Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust performed ‘havan’ at the ‘yagyashala’ at Ram Ki Paudi on the last Monday of ‘Sawan’ month.

Temples across the city were decorated with lights and diyas ahead of the grand event.

Sharan Das Maharaj, priest of Rang Mahal shared that ‘Deepotsav’ will be celebrated like “never before” on August 5.

Also read: Details of Ram Temple ceremony revealed: PM Modi and 4 others on stage, 175 invites sent

Also read: ‘Only invitees should come,’ says Yogi Adityanath as Covid threat looms Ayodhya

“I am associated with Ram Janamabhoomi Aandolan for a long time. We have struggled a lot for this day. We are doing preparations in the Rang Mahal and will observe Deepotsav like never before. Ayodhya will become synonymous with Deepawali. I am feeling fortunate that I will witness the construction of Ram temple,” Maharaj told ANI.

“VHP’s Ashok Singhal used to come here Rang Mahal often. This palace was given to Kaushalya to Sita. It is our fortune that PM Modi is a leader who does not have biases. CM Yogi visited here today to take stock of the preparation for the foundation laying ceremony,” he added.

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir Mandir trustee Acharya Kishore Kunal said: “On the occasion of ‘bhoomi pujan’ in Ayodhya, 1,25,000 laddoos will be distributed under the name of ‘Raghupati Laddoo’. 51,000 laddoos will be handed over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.”

“The remaining laddoos will be sent to the temples in Janaki’s birthplace at Sitamarhi in Bihar and around 25 pilgrimage places where it is believed that Lord Ram’s padchinhas (footprints) lie. Laddoos will also be distributed among devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman in different parts of Bihar on August 5. These laddoos are being made with pure cow ghee,” Kunal added.

He added that Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna has already donated a contribution of Rs 2 crores to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and it will give a total of Rs 10 crores for the construction of Ram temple. “We are also running ‘Ram Rasoi’ free of cost for Ram devotees in Ayodhya,” he added.

In other news, in order to avoid any untoward incident on August 5, during bhumi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, section 144 will be imposed from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru, the city police commissioner, Vikas Kumar said.

“Due to ‘Bhoomi puja’ for Ram Mandir on August 5, section 144 to be imposed (4 August 8.00 pm to 6 August 6.00 am), in Mangaluru Police Commissionarate Limit,” Commissioner office press release read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Yogi offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit to Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the ‘bhoomi pujan’.

He along with officials also visited Ram ki Paudi to inspect the arrangements ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Also read: Mandir Bhumipoojan Anticipation: Yogi takes stock of preparedness at Ayodhya