The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on whether or not there should be mediation in the Ayodhya land dispute case for March 14. In its hearing on Wednesday morning, the top court asked both the parties to settle the Babri Masjid – Ramjanmabhoomi dispute amicably and suggested them to go for the option of a court-appointed mediator. In response to the SC order, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has suggested three names for mediators in the land dispute case. The names include ex CJIs Dipak Mishra, Jagdish Singh Khehar and former top court judge AK Patnaik.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices S A Bobde, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer delivered a split opinion on the case. Earlier, the bench, led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of amicably settling the dispute through court-monitored mediation. The top court also states that it would pass an order whether the Constitution Bench will continue to hear Ayodhya title dispute case or it will again go back to a smaller bench.

Justifying the need of more than one mediator, Justice S A Bobde said the bench is conscious of the gravity of the dispute as the case is about sentiments, about religion and about faith. Justice Bobde said the apex court had no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque, but it knows about the present dispute and concerned only about resolving the dispute amicably. At the same time, Bobde said when the mediation is on, it should not be reported on. It may not be a gag, but no motive should be attributed to anyone when the mediation process is on, he added.

