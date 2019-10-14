Ayodhya dispute: Ahead of the festivals and verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, restrictions have been imposed in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce the final judgement by November 17, 2019.

Ayodhya dispute: The authorities in Uttar Pardesh have imposed section 144 in Ayodhya till December 10 to prevent people from assembling at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed site or across the city. The decision to impose restrictions has been taken in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict.

The order that prohibits four or more people to assemble was also taken as a safety measure in view of the upcoming festivals, said Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha. The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will wrap up the proceedings on October 17, 2019. The parties to the dispute have been asked to finish their arguments till October 16.

The other four Justices include SA Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer. The bench after failing to reach a settlement through mediation had started day-to-day proceeding with October 17 as the last day for the hearing.

As many as fourteen appeals were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that the disputed 2.77-acre land be equally distributed amongst the Sunni Waqf Board, Ram Lalla and the Nirmohi Akhara. Last weekend, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board decided against transferring of disputed land to the opposite party. The AIMPLB said the matter was in court and out of court settlement was impossible.

Earlier, the Ayodhaya seers and Vishva Hindu Parishad wanted to light up diyas at the disputed site. The outfit had sought permission for the same. Petitioner Haji Mehmood had said that he would also seek permission to offer namaz if the VHP was allowed to celebrate Diwali there.

Meanwhile, the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has become a sensitive issue after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, allegedly by VHP supporters. The BJP has also promised the construction of Ram Mandhir with its leaders renewing the promise in election campaigns and other rallies.

