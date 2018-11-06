Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh will now be known as Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced during his speech to mark the festival of Diwali. The announcement comes after the Uttar Pradesh government officially renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj. Announcing a slew of other initiatives during the grand celebrations, Adityanath said that the new district will get a medical college named after Lord Ram’s after Dasharath and an airport named after Lord Ram.
“Ayodhya hamari aan baan shaan ka prateek hai, Ayodhya ki pehchan Bhagwan Ram se hai. Aaj se is janpad(Faizabad) ka naam bhi Ayodhya hoga. (Ayodhya is a symbol of our pride. Ayodhya is related to Lord Ram and from today district Faizabad will also be known as Ayodhya),” Yogi said during the speech.
The much-touted grand Diwali celebrations are significant keeping in view the political focus on the Ram temple issue. The government is facing a backlash from Hindu saints over delay in Ram temple cause.
Recently, a 2-day “Dharmadesh” meet of saints in the national capital saw angry outbursts backed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is spearheading the issue.
Highlights
Airport to be named after Lord Ram
While the medical college will be named after Dasharath, the announced airport will be named after Lord Ram.
The new medical college announced will be named after mythological character Dasharath-father of Lord Ram.
Yogi on Ayodhya renaming
Announcing a slew of new initiatives, Yogi Adityanath said that the new Ayodhya district will have an airport and a medical college.
Faizabad to be renamed Ayodhya
"Ayodhya hamari aan baan shaan ka prateek hai, Ayodhya ki pehchan Bhagwan Ram se hai. Aaj se is janpad(Faizabad) ka naam bhi Ayodhya hoga. (Ayodhya is a symbol of our pride. Ayodhya is related to Lord Ram and from today district Faizabad will also be known as Ayodhya.)"
Ram statue in Ayodhya
The chief minister is likely to make a big announcement today regarding the details of a statue of Lord Ram the government is planning to build in Ayodhya
CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook inaugurate the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park
CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook inaugurate the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/qbDnQQeGZW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018
South Korean and Indian artists perform at Queen Hau Park in Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook in attendance
#Correction: South Korean and Indian artists perform at Queen Hau Park* in Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook in attendance (original tweet will be deleted) pic.twitter.com/RanbXgGJBx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018