Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh will now be known as Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced during his speech to mark the festival of Diwali. The announcement comes after the Uttar Pradesh government officially renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj. Announcing a slew of other initiatives during the grand celebrations, Adityanath said that the new district will get a medical college named after Lord Ram’s after Dasharath and an airport named after Lord Ram.

“Ayodhya hamari aan baan shaan ka prateek hai, Ayodhya ki pehchan Bhagwan Ram se hai. Aaj se is janpad(Faizabad) ka naam bhi Ayodhya hoga. (Ayodhya is a symbol of our pride. Ayodhya is related to Lord Ram and from today district Faizabad will also be known as Ayodhya),” Yogi said during the speech.

The much-touted grand Diwali celebrations are significant keeping in view the political focus on the Ram temple issue. The government is facing a backlash from Hindu saints over delay in Ram temple cause.

Recently, a 2-day “Dharmadesh” meet of saints in the national capital saw angry outbursts backed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is spearheading the issue.

