AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to NewsX said he wondered how the mediation letter in the Ayodhya land dispute case was leaked to the media. Speaking ahead of today's SC order in the case, Owaisi said he will accept whatever decision the court comes up with.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s order this morning in the Ayodhya land dispute case, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he didn’t understand how the media found out about the mediation letter and alleged foul play.

He added that he could not understand why the letter was leaked to the media. When asked over claims that the Supreme Court will favour Hindus, Owaisi rebutted the conjecture saying it was contempt of court.

Owaisi added that whatever the Supreme Court decides, he will accept the decision. He said it was the prerogative of the court to take the final call on the controversial matter and added that a decision was likely to surface before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogi retires in November.

He repeatedly asked how the confidential mediation letter forwarded by one of the panel members to the top court was leaked to the media. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today set October 18 as the day-to-day hearing deadline. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asserted that all stakeholders in the case should conclude their arguments October 18.

Responding to CJI, the Muslim counsel asserted that it will wrap up the arguments in a week. Once tha arguments are concluded, a four-hudge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will take a month’s time to write the order. The CJI said the bench will require at least four-week time to write the order.

Today’s decision was in line with the day-to-day hearing as the court underlined the proceedings in the case will continue and also recommended the two parties i.e. Ramlalla counsel and Sunni Waqf board to consider mediation if possible. The court said, if required the two parties can resort to mediation to resolve the dispute.

On August 6, the court had ordered day-to-day hearing in the matter after the mediation panel failed to reach a conclusion on the controversial matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App