Ayodhya land dispute case hearing: Sunni Waqf Board clarifies it did not accept Ram Chabutra as Ram’s birthplace: The Sunni Central Wakf Board on Wednesday asserted that it has not accepted that Lord Ram was born at Ram Chabutra, reports said. Senior Advocate Zafaryeb Jilani, representing the board, also clarified that the board had not challenged the 1885 finding of the Faizabad court that Hindus used to worship the place as Lord Ram’s birthplace.

“It is their (Hindus) belief and we have not taken any steps in that regard after observation to that effect by a District Judge,” said Jilani during the hearing of Ayodhya land dispute case. Earlier on Tuesday, several reports said that the board had accepted the Ram Chabutra as the exact spot where Ram was born. Ram Chabutra doesn’t lie in the area of the disputed site in Ayodhya and is around 60 feet away from the Babri Masjid.

The Ayodhya land dispute case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, The bench also includes SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

Representing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora argued that when Mahant Raghubar Das filed suit for construction of the temple, he wanted it to be built at Ram Chabutra and not at the spot where the mosque was situated.

Last week, CJI Gogoi had asked to conclude the day-to-day arguments in the case by October 18. The Supreme Court had also suggested that the proceedings in the mediation panel can continue simultaneously if any of the two parties wanted. The court also said that if any parties would reach any settlement then it could be placed before the court by the mediation panel. However, the mediation panel had failed to reach a consensus between the Hindu and Muslim parties involved in the matter.

