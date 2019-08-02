Ayodhya land dispute case: The mediation panel in the Ayodhya land dispute case has failed to reach consensus in the media matter. A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will today decide the future of the most controversial issue of the country.

The mediation panel, appointed by the Supreme Court to look into Ayodhya land dispute, has failed to find an amicable solution in the matter, a report in The Indian Express said on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the three-member panel headed by Justice KM Kalifulla, submitted its report to the apex court. The report said that no details of the proceedings have been included in the report. The court had asked the mediation panel to submit its final report of the mediation proceeding on July 31, 2019. The court had given its orders against a plea claiming that the mediation panel was not making any progress.

The mediation panel has informed all the concerned parties that no consensus was reached in the matter and proceedings have been formally closed. A five-judge constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, and including justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, will today analyse the committee’s report and decide what’s going to be the next step in the controversial matter.

Apart from former justice FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, the mediation panel also includes spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and Sriram Panchu. For the past four-and-half-month, the three members of the panel have been trying to reach a consensus with all the concerned parties.

The mediation panel was trying to arrive at an agreement with the group who had filed an appeal in the top court against 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment. The court had ordered to distribute the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Ram).

