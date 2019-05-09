Ayodhya land dispute case to be heard by Supreme Court tomorrow: A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute tomorrow, May 10. Reports said that the 3-member mediation panel on Thursday submitted an interim report to the court in a sealed cover.

Ayodhya land dispute case to be heard by Supreme Court tomorrow: A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute tomorrow, May 10. The hearing, first after the top court pronounced its order on mediation into the title dispute and appointed a three-member panel of mediators to solve the case amicably, will take place after two months of the apex court’s order that was opposed by several Hindu bodies, except for Nirmohi Akhara, and Uttar Pradesh government. The Muslims outfits, on the other hand, supported the orders.

Reports said that the 3-member mediation panel on Thursday submitted an interim report to the court in a sealed cover. Reports quoting the sources also noted that mediators would seek more time before coming to a conclusion and might update the court on mediation so far.

The CJI had appointed former apex court judge FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and a senior advocate, Sriram Panchu as the members of the mediation panel. The court had asked the panel to conduct in-camera proceedings and complete it within eight weeks. The bench has also barred media reporting to avoid controversies.

The apex court bench also consisted of Justices S A Bobde, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer who delivered a split opinion on the case. The court had concluded that the matter was about mind, heart and healing and not just about a piece of land, thus a mediation could be the only solution.

The Ayodhya land dispute hearing has to do with the petitions filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement which had distributed the disputed 2.77-acres land among three parties i.e. Nirmohi Akhara Dal, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ramlalla. The petitioners argued that the division of land was unreasonable as Hindu sects claimed their share while the Muslims said the site very much belonged to them.

