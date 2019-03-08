Ayodhya land dispute: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Friday pronounced that a three-member mediation panel will conclude the decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. The panel has been given four weeks to give a report and eight weeks to eventually come to a conclusion. Justice Kalifulla will be heading the three-member panel.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Friday pronounced that a three-member mediation panel will conclude the decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. While ordering a mediation to settle the dispute, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that only a mediation was possible in the case as it was not just a matter of land dispute but of “mind, heart, and healing-if possible.” The three-member panel includes Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Justice Kalifulla and Sriram Panchu. The panel has been given four weeks to give a report and eight weeks to eventually come to a conclusion. Justice Kalifulla will be heading the three-member panel.

Who is Justice FM Kalifulla?

Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla retired from the Supreme Court a couple of years back on July 22, 2016. Before that, he was serving as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in February 2011. It was on April 2, 2012, when he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, sworn in by Chief Justice Sarosh Homi Kapadia. The 68-year-old is the son of Late Justice M Fakkir Mohamed.

He enrolled as an advocate on August 20, 1975, after which he began practising labour law in the law firm TS Gopalan & Co. On March 2, 2000, he was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Addressing the media, Justice Kalifulla said that he was yet to receive the order copy by the apex court. I can say if a committee has been constituted we’ll make every effort to resolve the issue amicably,” he added.

