The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the mediation process in the Ayodhya land dispute case will continue till July 31, 2019. The order was given after Justice Kalifulla, chairman of the mediation panel, submitted the report in Supreme court. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, will next hear the case on August 2, 2019, and has asked the committee to inform the outcome of the proceedings as of July 31, 2019.

The five-judge Constitution Bench, including the CJI, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, had, on July 11, asked the mediation panel to submit a fresh report by July 18, 2019. It had said that on the basis of the report it would decide whether the mediation process would continue to it could start day-to-day hearings from July 25.

Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, an independent trust which was constituted by the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on January 25, 1993, has said the mediation panel is not needed at all as there is no dispute about where Lord Ram was born.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya mediation committee chaired by Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla, former Supreme Court judge, has requested the court for more time. The committee has filed a report in the Supreme Court on the progress made so far in talks with parties disputing the title over the contested Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land. In the application, the committee had urged the apex court to stop mediation and start adjudication on the pending Ayodhya appeals.

