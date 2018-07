Supreme court has fixed July 13 as next date of hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case. The apex court is hearing the 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad High Court that had mandated 3-way division of the disputed site.

