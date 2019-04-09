Ayodhya land dispute: The Nirmohi Akhara had earlier moved an application in the apex court after finding fault with the mediation proceedings that had taken place last month. The Akhara had claimed that two more retired Supreme Court judges should be inducted into the panel of mediators.

Ayodhya land dispute: The Nirmohi Akhara on Tuesday filed an application in the Supreme Court opposing Centre’s request to release the excess land acquired in Ayodhya in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. In its plea, the akhara requested the apex court to decide the title dispute within least time because the acquisition of land by the government had led to the destruction of many temples managed by it.

In March 2019, the Supreme Court had appointed a panel of mediators to find a permanent solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya within eight weeks. The team of mediators comprised of Retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Nirmohi Akhara, a sect which owns many temples and maths in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Bihar. The members are Sadhus. They have claimed in the court that there is no mosque referred to as Babri Masjid at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Nirmohi Akhara files an application in the Supreme Court opposing Centre’s request to release excess land acquired in Ayodhya. Akhara says acquisition of land by the government had led to destruction of many temples managed by the Akhara. So it wants Court to decide title dispute — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

The Akhara had sought the shifting of the mediation panel to the national capital from Faizabad. The sect had also sought the security for the representatives who are participating in the Ayodhya land dispute case. It had also sought direct dialogue with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board over the land dispute.

On January 29, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) had welcomed the step taken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre to secure the release 67 acres of non-disputed land it had acquired under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act in 1993. The government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court over inordinate delay in the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit and sought the top court’s permission to transfer the land to its original owners – the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

The move was seen as a major step taken by the Modi government in the direction of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the case has been pending in the Supreme Court since the Allahabad High Court’s verdict of 2010. The case has been pending for 6 decades while Ram Lala is being worshipped inside a makeshift tent. The BJP had promised that it would construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya if voted to power. It came to power in 2014 but forgot Ram Temple promise. The Ram Temple case file gathered dust while the Centre waited for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

On January 10, the matter was adjourned till January 29 after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing in the case. The Ayodhya case hearing starting from January 29 was also cancelled due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde.

