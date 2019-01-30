Nirmohi Akhara, a party in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque title suit, on Wednesday claimed that it will move court if Centre fails to clarify its objective behind seeking permission to hand over the excess vacant land acquired around Ayodhya disputed site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. Earlier in 2010, the Allahabad High Court had ordered to divide the disputed 2.77-acre land among the 3 parties -- Nirmohi Akhara sect, Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla.

It seems the Centre’s decision to move the Supreme Court seeking permission to hand over the excess vacant land acquired around Ayodhya disputed site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (a trust to promote construction of RamTemple) has not been welcomed by other parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque title suit. Nirmohi Akhara on Wednesday reportedly claimed that it will challenge the move taken by the government in a court if it doesn’t clarify its objective behind it.

While talking to a leading daily, Mahant Ram Das of Nirmohi Akhara said that the land being taken into account by the central government also belongs to the Nirmohi Akhara. While demanding to hand it over to Nirmohi Akhara, Mahant also alleged that there was Sumitra Bhawan, Saligram Mandir, Sankatmochan Mandir and a Katha Pandap which were demolished after the acquisition. He said that the party had not accepted the compensation against the acquisition of that land, adding that if the government takes the land without telling its purpose, the Nirmohi Akhara will move to the court.

Back in 2010, the Allahabad High Court had ordered to divide the disputed 2.77-acre land among the 3 parties — Nirmohi Akhara sect, Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla — to the case equally.

Commenting further on the matter, Mahant Ram Das asserted that the government was expected to discuss the decision with all three parties before moving the court. However, no discussion was carried out with any party. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA government has been continuously targeted for not fulfilling its promise to built a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

