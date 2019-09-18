Ayodhya land dispute case hearing, Ayodhya Ram Mandir case next hearing: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the conclusion of day-to-day arguments in the Ramjanmabhoomi case should be expected by October 18, adding that mediation can continue confidentially if the two parties wanted.

Ayodhya land dispute case hearing: The day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute is nearing conclusion, suggested the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the day-to-day arguments in the decade-old Ramjanmabhoomi dispute case should conclude by October 18.

Meanwhile, the Muslim counsel has asserted to finish the arguments in a week following which the CJI-led bench has sought four-week time to write the order. The court has only directed the two counsels representing Ramlalla and Sunni Waqf board to end the day-to-day hearing and underlined that the proceedings will continue if both the parties wish to settle the issue through mediation. Nirmohi Akhara Dal is against mediation,

The top court said the counsels of the two parties have handed over their tentative timeline regarding the conclusion of arguments and suggested October 18 deadline for concluding arguments in the matter.

On mediation panel, the Supreme Court said the proceedings may continue simultaneously if the two parties wanted. It added that the mediation will be a confidential matter with the court proceedings continuing in tandem. If the parties reach a settlement, it can be placed before the court by the mediation panel, added SC.

On August 6, the court had ordered day-to-day hearing in the matter after the mediation panel failed to bring an amicable solution to the issue.

The five-judge bench that ordered mediation comprised CJI Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. The mediation panel consisting of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Justice FM Ibrahim Kalifulla was asked to present a report by July 31, which the panel failed to comply with.

The mediation panel said it failed to form a consensus between the Hindu and Muslim parties involved in the matter. It was in the month of March when the apex court had resorted to mediation panel hoping a ray of hope in the controversial matter, but to no avail. The four and a half month-long process failed drastically following which the court had to drop the idea and opt for day-to-day hearing.

CJI Gogoi said hearing is at an advanced stage and will continue. He recommended the two parties resort to mediation simultaneously to resolve the dispute and added that hearing could also take place on Saturdays if required.

