In the Ramjanmabhoomi-Ayodhya land dispute senior counsel CS Vaidyanath appearing for Ramlalla said other records and testimonies related to the disputed land should be considered. He was referring to the claims that Mughal emperor Babur had built mosque on the disputed land.

In the Ayodhya-Ramjanmabhoomi land dispute, senior counsel CS Vaidyanath appearing for Ramlalla told the court that accounts of historians and foreign travellers confirmed the location of Ramjanmabhoomi and that it was demolished so that Babri Masjid could be built there.

He referred to foreign traveller and historiamnWilliam Finch and said he visited the disputed land in 1608 and 1611 and observed that there were ruins of Ramachand castle in Ayodhya but did not make any mention of ruins of a mosque there.

Speaking to the five judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, Vaidyanath said it was important to consider the historical testimonies and not just rely on one version that claimed that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur.

He said travelogue of Finch, accounts of Jesuit missionary Joseph Tiefenthaler and British surveyor Montgomery Martin were enough to establish the claims that there was presence of Hindu temple on the disputed site.

The counsel further referred to accounts of Tiefenthaler who talked about Ram’s path to heaven or the swarg-dwar (door to heaven). He said the historian had claimed that Aurangzeb or Babur had demolished Lord Ram’s birthplace.

Vaidyanath reiterated that the testimonies were enough to establish that a mosque was put up at the site of Ram temple. He then referred to Montgomery Martin’s accounts that mentioned that the temple was destroyed during the reign of Babur and drew court’s attention to clashes between Hindus and Muslims that occurred in 1853.

In 1945, a suit filed by Shia Wakf Board claimed that the disputed site was its property and that the mosque over there had been in existence for a long time, therefore, refuting claims of Ram temple. Vaidyanath, contradicting those claims told SC that Shia board in its latest plea said the mosque was built by Mir Baqi during Babur’s reign which was in contradiction to its previous assertion that the disputed land was a Shia wakf property.

