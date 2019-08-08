Ayodhya land dispute: The Supreme Court on Day 2 of Ayodhya land dispute day-to-day hearing said Hindu body Nirmohi Akhara Dal should come up with substantial evidence to prove its arguments and added that the dal should be given an opportunity to prove its claims.

AYODHYA, NOV 25 (UNI):- People participating at a `Dharam Sabha’, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Sunday. UNI PHOTO-58U

The day-to-day hearing with regard to Ayodhya land dispute has begun as the Supreme Court on Wednesday said Nirmohi Akhara Dal that has been claiming possession over the 2.77-acre disputed land should be given a chance to put forth its argument. It said the Hindu body should be presented with an opportunity to establish its claims through oral evidence, documentary and revenue records.

The apex court further said that the Hindu body should be given an opportunity to present its arguments on the issue given it has been partially prepared for it.

This was the second day of the day-to-day hearing over the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi land. The court asked senior advocate Sushil Jain, who’s representing Nirmohi Akhara to come up with concrete evidence to solidify claim over the possession of the property.

The apex court earlier dissolved 3-member mediation panel after it failed to bring in any resolution over the disputed site. The panel had spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Supreme Court judge FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, who was also the chairperson of the panel.

The current hearing is comprising a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The court asked Jain that the Hindu body ought to establish possession claim through revenue record, which would be considered a good piece of evidence if presented in the court.

The top court’s recent declaration has come in the backdrop of the Nirmohi Akhara Dal failing to present enough oral, documentary proof, revenue record saying they were helpless to produce the evidence because they lost the records, statements in 1982 due to a dacoity

