The Supreme court will be hearing Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Tuesday. Considerably the top court will be fixing a date for the final hearing, frequency of hearings and the time to be allotted for the case. The decision will be looked after a five-judge bench to be headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Although today’s hearing was to take place last month on January 29, because of Justice SA Bobde’s unavailability the hearing could not take place. Justice Bobde will also be part of the five-judge bench for the hearing on Tuesday. Previously the January 10 hearing was postponed for January 29 after Justice UU Lalit recused himself saying he was part of a related case.

So far 14 petitions have been filed against the Allahabad High Court 2010 judgement. The Ayodhya dispute is over the distribution of 2.77-acre land among three parties- The Sunni Waqf Board, The Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

