Ayodhya land dispute case: The Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel has submitted its progress report in a sealed cover on Thursday. Reports said the apex court will consider the outcome of the mediation panel report in its proceedings.

The Supreme Court is all set to hear the report card of Ayodhya mediation panel today. The apex court-appointed mediation panel will submit its progress report for resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The 5-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the 3-member mediation panel to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings. Reports said the mediation panel has submitted its report on the crucial Ayodhya land dispute to Supreme Court in a sealed cover.

On July 11, the court had sought a report on the mediation process. It had asked the panel headed by former Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla to inform the court about the mediation process proceedings. The apex court had said that a day-to-day hearing might commence from July 25 if the court decides to conclude the mediation proceedings.

The dispute, which involves the land in Ayodhya in which Babri mosque stood before it was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists, will be decided after reviewing the report of mediation panel.

The mediation panel is comprised of former justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and Sriram Panchu. The panel had earlier submitted its report card and had said the mediators were optimistic about the amicable solution.

The apex court is also hearing the appeals against the Allahabad High Court verdict of 2010. In the verdict, the court had ordered the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site to be split in three ways among the Nirmohi Akhara sect, Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh, and Ramlalla Virajman.

