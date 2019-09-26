Ayodhya land dispute: The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated October 18 deadline to finish day-to-day hearing asking both the parties to end their arguments by the designated date.

The day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute is nearing completion and the Supreme Court today reiterated that the arguments in the case must wrap up by October 18. The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reminded the parties involved in the case to end their arguments in the next 10-and-a-half days.

CJI Gogoi, whose tenure is due to end in November said it will be a miracle if the court manages to reach a conclusion in the four-week time period it has reserved to write the order once the hearing is over.

The Supreme Court bench led by CJI Gogoi also comprises Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhusan and SA Nazeer. The bench said both the parties should also consider the Diwali break when they prepare for their arguments in the matter.

The Supreme Court last week said that it would be working overtime to ensure the hearings in the matter are completed.

Last week, citing October 18 deadline for completion of hearings, the Supreme Court also offered mediation possibility to the two parties and underlined that confidential hearing vis-a-vis mediation can take place simultaneously if required.

CJI Gogoi also asserted that the Supreme court bench will require 4-week time to write the order in the case. The Ayodhya land dispute case has reached the 32nd day of hearing after the mediation panel was dissolved by the top court following its failure to resolve the matter amicably.

The Muslim counsel last week had asserted to finish the arguments in a week. The day-to-day hearing in the matter was announced on August 6 after the mediation panel comprising Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, former Supreme Court judge FM Ibrahim Kalifulla and senior advocate Sriram Panchu failed to bring in consensus over the controversial matter. The issue has been a major bone of contention between the Hindus and Muslims who have raised ownership concerns over the disputed land.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App