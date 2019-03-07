The bench is expected to pass order around 10:30 am in the morning. In its hearing on Wednesday morning, the top court asked both the parties to settle the Babri Masjid – Ramjanmabhoomi dispute amicably and suggested them to go for the option of a court-appointed mediator. Earlier, the top court had reserved its verdict on the matter for March 14

The Supreme Court on Friday will give its verdict on whether or not a court-appointed mediator should be hired to settle the Ayodhya land dispute. The bench is expected to pass order around 10:30 am in the morning. In its hearing on Wednesday morning, the top court asked both the parties to settle the Babri Masjid – Ramjanmabhoomi dispute amicably and suggested them to go for the option of a court-appointed mediator. The top court has also reserved its final hearing on the matter for March 14.

The Ayodhya land dispute hearing has to do with the petitions filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement which had distributed the disputed 2.77-acres land among three parties i.e. Nirmohi Akhara Dal, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ramlalla. The petitioners argued that the division of land was unreasonable as Hindu sects claimed their share while the Muslims said the site very much belonged to them. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case if the matter will be adjudicated through court-monitored mediation for an amicable resolution to save time.

The apex court bench consisting of Justices S A Bobde, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer delivered a split opinion on the case. Earlier, the bench, led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had earlier asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of amicably settling the dispute through court-monitored mediation.

Justifying the need of more than one mediator, Justice S A Bobde said the bench is conscious of the gravity of the dispute as the case is about sentiments, about religion and about faith. Justice Bobde said the apex court had no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque, but it knows about the present dispute and concerned only about resolving the dispute amicably. At the same time, Bobde said when the mediation is on, it should not be reported on. It may not be a gag, but no motive should be attributed to anyone when the mediation process is on, he added.

Subramanian Swamy: Mediation in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is a sterile exercise. pic.twitter.com/BWG1FMUuWN — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More