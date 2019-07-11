Ayodhya dispute hearing: The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will be hearing the petition filed by Gopal Singh Visharad who has sought an early hearing in the case. The mediation panel appointed by the top court reportedly had been ineffective when it comes to finding an amicable solution to the problem.

Ayodhya dispute hearing: The Supreme Court on Thursday will be hearing the Ayodhya land dispute petition that has sought early hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. The bench hearing the plea will be headed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

The petition was filed by Gopal Singh Visharad, who is the original plaintiff in the case. Earlier he had said that no progress had been made by the court-appointed mediation panel to settle the issue.

In March this year, the Supreme Court had constituted a three-member committee or mediation panel comprising SC judge Fakkir Mohammad Ibrahim Kalifulla, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu.

The top court while agreeing to look into the matter had asked Visharad to file a necessary application to this effect. The court had also expressed the view that the proceeding must be concluded with utmost confidentiality to ensure its success. On May 10, the court had given the mediation panel the time till August 15 to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

