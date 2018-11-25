Ayodhya LIVE updates: Ayodhya has turned into a fortress and all security arrangements have been made in temple town Ayodhya as Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are gearing up for a show of strength in a bid to give a push to the demands for the construction of Ram Temple. The VHP has organised a Dharma Sabha on November 25 in Ayodhya. Top saints including prominent figures like Swami Parmanand would be participating in an unprecedented event. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed at the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Majid disputed site as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, The Opposition has criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that administration is letting people gather in the town. The clamour for the construction of Ram Temple has been gaining ground with less than six months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hindu outfits including Mohan Bhagwat-led RSS want the Modi government to bring an ordinance for immediate constriction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena chief, accompanied by wife Rashmi and son Aditya, had arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday, upping the political temperature in the temple town.
Ayodhya LIVE updates:
Live Updates
221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The decision is being seen as UP government's attempt to woo the majority Hindu voters in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
3 lakh people will attend Dharma Sabha: VHP
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has claimed that 3 lakh people, including top saints, will attend its event called Dharma Sabha today. The VHP said the agenda of this event is to discuss the way forward for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event will be held at Bade Bhakt Mal Ki Baghia, around 300 metres from the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas workshop.
Ayodhya turns into fortress as two big events today
The administration in Ayodhya is on its toes as two big events by Udhhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are being organised in the temple town. They are pushing for their demand for a legislation to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be passed in Parliament.
Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the separate events of Shiv Sena and VHP being organised in the city today over the matter of #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/7pHNcrEl2w— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2018