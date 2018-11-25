Ayodhya LIVE updates: Ayodhya has turned into a fortress and all security arrangements have been made in temple town Ayodhya as Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are gearing up for a show of strength in a bid to give a push to the demands for the construction of Ram Temple. The VHP has organised a Dharma Sabha on November 25 in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya LIVE updates: Ayodhya has turned into a fortress and all security arrangements have been made in temple town Ayodhya as Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are gearing up for a show of strength in a bid to give a push to the demands for the construction of Ram Temple. The VHP has organised a Dharma Sabha on November 25 in Ayodhya. Top saints including prominent figures like Swami Parmanand would be participating in an unprecedented event. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed at the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Majid disputed site as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, The Opposition has criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that administration is letting people gather in the town. The clamour for the construction of Ram Temple has been gaining ground with less than six months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hindu outfits including Mohan Bhagwat-led RSS want the Modi government to bring an ordinance for immediate constriction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena chief, accompanied by wife Rashmi and son Aditya, had arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday, upping the political temperature in the temple town.

Ayodhya LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App