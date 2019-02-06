Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday announced that it has temporarily stopped its campaign. Given the Lok Sabha elections are right around the corner, the move can be seen so as to prevent any negative publicity of the ruling saffron party, for whom the Ram temple dispute is a core political issue.

After a series of Dharma Sabha and rallies to build pressure on the Narendra Modi government to bring in an ordinance for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday announced that it has temporarily stopped its campaign. Given the Lok Sabha elections are right around the corner, the move can be seen so as to prevent any negative publicity of the ruling saffron party, for whom the Ram temple dispute is a core political issue.

“The VHP has decided to suspend its campaign for constructing the Ram temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya till the general election process gets over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue,” VHP’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain was quoted by ANI as saying.

Jain added that after the Lok Sabha elections, when a new government is formed, then only the outfit will decide its future course of action.

As for the Ram temple-Babri masjid case, last week, Centre field a petition seeking permission to return the 67.703 acres of land in Ayodhya, adjacent to the disputed site, to its original owners including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

What’s interesting is that while the government has not acted on the ordinance call given by the outfit in the recent rallies, the demand to return the excess land around the disputed site was taken at Dharma Sansad held in Prayagraj.

The Centre in 1993 had acquired 67-acre of land including the disputed area to maintain communal harmony after the Babri Masjid was razed on December 6, 1992. Now, after 26 years, the Centre moved the top court to return the excess land around the disputed site to its owners including the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas which owns 42-acres of that land.

Though it’s widely reported that the disputed site is of 2.77 acres, that was divided by the Allahabad High Court in its judgement in 2010, the Cente considers the disputed area to be of 0.313 acres, taking only the plinth area of the demolished structure. This means that the centre will effectively return 67.38 acres of the 67.703 acres acquired in 1993.

