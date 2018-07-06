In the Ayodhya Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Supreme Court will resume hearing today after the summer vacation break. A special bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Judges Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer will hear the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The Hindu groups have been opposing the petition of Muslim counterparts, in light of the 1994 verdict saying a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam be referred to a larger bench.

In the Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute, the special bench of 3 judges had seized 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court’s judgement delivered in four civil suits. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had given the ruling in a 2:1 dividing the disputed land equally among 3 parties—Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lala Virajman and Sunni Waqf Board.

Earlier the court had dismissed 32 intervention pleas including filmmaker Shyam Benegal and Aparna Sen and journalist Teesta Setalvad’s request.

A special bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer had also directed the registry to not to entertain any intervention petition in the land dispute case.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also requested intervention in the Ayodhya Ram Janam Mandir-Babri Masjid case, but the Apex Court had rejected the plea.

