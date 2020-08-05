Ayodhya is all decked up for the Bhoomipoojan ceremony that stands ahead. The construction of the much-awaited Ram Mandir will start today and the joy among Ram devotees is boundless today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other VIPs will attend the groundbreaking foundation-laying event of Bhoomipoojan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Pooja at Hanuman Garhi temple. He will take a flight from Delhi to Lucknow and from Lucknow, he will take a chopper that will take him to the Dharma Nagri, Ayodhya. After the Hanuman Garhi pooja and briefing, he will head towards the makeshift temple of Lord Ram.

Finally, after this, he will proceed to the main site where the Bhoomi Poojan event has been scheduled to happen. A commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be released by the Prime Minister and a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone will be unveiled by him.

The foundation stone is a 40 kg silver brick which will mark the beginning of the grand Ram Mandir. The temple construction will take around 3 years and will be double the size that was actually planned before, it will be 161 feet tall.

Live Updates

04:24 (IST)

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for his presence during Bhoomi Pujan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he thanks PM Modi for being present on this day, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. He said that they had to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. He added that this temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too.

04:19 (IST)

India solved 500 year old dispute peacefully: Prakash Javedkar

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar said that with foundation laying of Ram Mandir, India has shown how the 500-year-old dispute has been resolved peacefully.

04:13 (IST)

Nitin Gadkari worshipped Lord Ram with family in Nagpur during Bhoomi Pujan

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recited Ram Raksha with his family and worshipped Lord Ram at his home in Nagpur during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

04:01 (IST)

Haryana health minister: I congratulate every Indian

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that the 500-year old wait is finally over. He said that the construction of Ram Temple has started. The decades-old hard work has paid off. He congratulated every Indian.

03:19 (IST)

Temple will strengthen peace & humanity in country: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said that it’s a very important day for them. He added that people were waiting from many years for a Ram Temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. He said that they are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace & humanity in-country

03:13 (IST)

Kashi Vishwanath, Krishna Janmasthan temples yet to be liberated: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister K. S. Eshwarappa said that its a good day that the foundation stone for Ram Temple has been laid. A beautiful temple will come up, but there are Kashi Vishwanath & Krishna Janmasthan temples which have to be liberated. He said that in both these places, when we offer prayers, there are mosques on sides, which say that you are still a slave. It is necessary to liberate these temples.

03:05 (IST)

VP Naidu watched LIVE Bhoomi Pujan, offered prayers at home

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu watched the live telecast of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram Temple today and offered prayers with his family at his residence.

02:57 (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Ram devotees on 'historic day'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared an emotional post on twitter, he said that it is an emotional moment for each Indian. Ram devotees have struggled a lot for this day, some even lost lives. He said that this day is the day to remember and salute those people.

02:34 (IST)

Union Home Minister Shah congratulates citizens on Bhoomi Pujan

Amit Shah took it to twitter to say that the construction of magnificent temple of Lord Ram demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's strong & decisive leadership. His said that his heartiest congratulations are with all Indians on this unforgettable day. Modi govt is committed to protecting & preserving Indian culture &its values

02:27 (IST)

Former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis sings devotional songs on the day of Bhoomi pujan

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sang devotional songs at BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi and others attended the bhoomi pujan ceremony and addressed the nation.

02:24 (IST)

Ram is everywhere, from Lanka to Cambodia: PM Modi

PM Modi says while addressing that Muslim nations like Indonesia also believe in Ram. He says that Lord Ram is everywhere, from Lanka to Cambodia. He said that India is following the preachings of Ram which taught it the path to the brotherhood. He asked people to respect everyone's feelings as he emphasized on Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. His also spoke of the importance of Ram's teachings amid pandemic.

02:01 (IST)

History being repeated: PM Modi

PM Modi said while addressing the nation that with the construction of this temple, not only history is being made but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed: PM

01:53 (IST)

Emotional moment for India, decades-long wait comes to an end: PM Modi

PM Modi started his address by saying that they will first remember Lord Ram. He said that entire world is watching the Bhoomi Pujan today, he congratulated Indians across the world for this day. He further said that the chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' are being heard around the world. PM expressed gratitude to the Mandir Trust for inviting him to the Bhoomi Pujan. He further said that India is writing a new chapter in history, it's an emotional moment for India and our decade long wait has come to an end. PM Modi spoke of generations that sacrificed for the Ram Mandir and he said that he salutes the participants of Ram Mandir Andolan.

01:40 (IST)

PM Modi addresses nation, asks everyone to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage after releasing the commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. He urged attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram', says, "This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world."

01:36 (IST)

PM Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

PM Narendra Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. He is currently addressing the nation. Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple was concluded few minutes back.

01:33 (IST)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: India showed world how matters can be resolved peacefully, democratically, constitutionally

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally: UP CM Yogi

01:28 (IST)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir latest updates: Soil and water was brought from across India for Bhoomi Pujan rituals

The bhoomipoojan in Ayodhya has been concluded. 175 VIP guests were a part of it, currently stage program is underway and PM Modi

01:23 (IST)

Confidence of India is being built: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat says it is a happy day for all, they have worked hard for decades. He added that lots of sacrifices were made for this moment. He further says that Advani Ji is watching this at his home, many people could not join them due to the corona virus situation. Mohan Bhagwat said that the entire nation is celebrating this historic moment and the confidence of India is being built.

01:15 (IST)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan live updates: Rahul Gandhi shares a post about Lord Ram

Rahul Gandhi took it to twitter to write some lines on Lord Ram. He wrote a post in Hindi, he said lines like Ram is love, he can never exist in hate. He added that Ram is justice and he can

01:07 (IST)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan concludes, PM Modi

RamTemple

12:47 (IST)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan updates: Special prayers offered at Ram temple in Karnataka

Special prayers are being conducted at Sri Rama Temple in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru as

12:40 (IST)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: 175 guests including PM, RSS Chief, UP governor present for Bhoomi Pujan

PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat take part in Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. 175 guests are present for the Bhoomi Pujan event. Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmbhoomi is currently underway.

12:37 (IST)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Bricks sent by devotees of Shree Ram in 1989 kept in Bhoomi Pujan

The priest at RamTemple

12:30 (IST)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan latest updates: BJP workers and members perform prayers in Tamil Nadu

BJP members and workers perform special prayers at the party office in Kamalalayam. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is underway in Uttar Pradesh

12:16 (IST)

Bhoomi pujan at Ram Janmbhoomi site begins

Much awaited Bhoomipoojan at Ram janmbhoomi site has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others takes part in Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ayodhya. Not just Ayodhya but entire India celebrates the day with 'Jai Shree Ram' chants.

12:13 (IST)

PM Modi plants a divine plant at Bhoomipoojan site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, ahead of foundation stone-laying of #RamTemple in Ayodhya, Bhoomi pujan underway.

12:10 (IST)

PM Modi performs sashtang pranam at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram janmbhoomi site. He performed 'sashtang pranam' or prostration at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

12:05 (IST)

PM Modi reaches Bhoomi Pujan site, offers prayers to Ram Lalla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bhoomi Pujan site and offers prayers to Ram Lalla. Prime Minister performs 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site.

12:05 (IST)

PM Modi reaches Bhoomi Pujan site, offers prayers to Ram Lalla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bhoomi Pujan site and offers prayers to Ram Lalla. Prime Minister performs 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site. The pooja

12:02 (IST)

PM Narendra Modi presented with a silver mukut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been presented with a headgear or silver mukut and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple. PM Modi has arrived on the Bhoomi Pujan site

11:49 (IST)

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple

Prime Minister Modi offered his prayers to Lord Hanuman at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple. He is now walking towards the Ram Temple to offer prayers with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Before 'Bhoomi Pujan', PM will plant a Parijat (night-flowering jasmine) sapling.

11:45 (IST)

PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, countdown for bhoomi pujan begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya for the much-awaited foundation stone-laying of Ram Mandir. He has been received by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and others. All the Social distancing norms were followed by those present to receive the Prime Minister. The Hanuman Garhi mandir they will proceed to now was also sanitized earlier today.

11:44 (IST)

PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, countdown for bhoomi pujan begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya for the much-awaited foundation stone-laying of Ram Mandir. He has been received by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and others. All the Social distancing norms were followed by those present to receive the Prime Minister. The Hanuman Garhi mandir they will proceed to now was also sanitized earlier today.

11:36 (IST)

PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, countdown for bhooji pujan begins

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receives him. Ayodhya is already filled with chants of 'Jai Shree Ram. PM Modi will proceed towards the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple. After that he will offer prayers to Ram Lalla and then the groundbreaking event will begin.

11:29 (IST)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America President expresses gratitude on Ram Mandir Bhoomipoojan

Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America President Mahendra Sapa says that they are celebrating 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram Mandir. After a struggle of over 400 yrs & several sacrifices, we finally have a token of justice. He thanks Prime Minister Modi for making this happen. Mahendra Sapa is the President (Washington DC chapter), Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, organiser of celebration in Washington DC.

11:25 (IST)

Rangoli depicting Ram Mandir made in BJP's Gujarat offiice

A beautiful Rangoli mapping the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi temple has been made in the office of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar, Gujrat. Prime Minister Modi's chopper is about to land in Ayodhya any moment, he will first go to the Hanuman Garhi mandir to offer prayers.

11:16 (IST)

RSS Chief Minister Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Janmboomi for foundation laying ceremony

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrives at Ram Janmbhoomi for the mega event that awaits. Prime Minister Modi's chopper can be seen, he will land in few minutes and will then offer prayers to the 10th century Hanuman Garhi mandir.

11:11 (IST)

Swami Chidananda Saraswati quotes Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at Bhoomi Poojan event

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrives at Ram Janmbhoomi for the mega event that awaits. Prime Minister Modi's chopper can be seen, he will land in few minutes and will then offer prayers to the 10th century Hanuman Garhi mandir.

11:05 (IST)

Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Chidanand Maharaj in attendance for Bhoomipoojan

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrives at Ram Janmbhoomi for the mega event that awaits. Prime Minister Modi's chopper can be seen, he will land in few minutes and will then offer prayers to the 10th century Hanuman Garhi mandir.

10:58 (IST)

Uma Bharti confirms presence at Bhoomipoojan site

The national vice president of Bhartiya Janta Party, Uma Bharti wrote on twitter that she will be present at the site of bhoomipoojan groundbreaking event. However, Uma Bharti earlier said that she would skip it as covid-19 precautionary measure.

10:53 (IST)

No need to be heartbroken, situations don't last forever: All India Muslim Personal Law Board

All India Muslim Personal Law Board tweeted today that Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid. The post read that Hagia Sophia is a great example for them. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change its status. They further said in the post that no need to be heartbroken, situations don't last forever.

10:45 (IST)

PM Modi arrives in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow, from Lucknow, he will proceed to the birth city of Ram, Ayodhya, in a chopper for the Bhoomipoojan event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti have arrived in Ayodhya.

10:39 (IST)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben, BJP National VP Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site the Dharma Nagri, Ayodhya. PM Modi will perform the bhoomipoojan today that will mark the start of construction of much awaited Ram Mandir.

10:32 (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulates India on Bhoomi Poojan

Kejriwal takes it to twitter to congratulate citizens of India on the day of Shree Ram janmboomi mandir bhoomipoojan. He writes that may Lord Ram

10:24 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee shares message of unity

Mamata Banarjee takes it to twitter to write that India has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and citizens must preserve this to their last breath. She also wrote that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all brothers. Mamta wrote, "Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan".

10:16 (IST)

The site of the groundbreaking Bhoomipoojan event

Mamata Banarjee takes it to twitter to write that India has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and citizens must preserve this to their last breath. She also wrote that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all brothers. Mamta wrote, "Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan".

10:07 (IST)

Indians gather in USA to celebrate Shree Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan

Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

09:59 (IST)

PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya. Before heading to Ram Temple, PM Modi will offer his prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple. It is only after it that he will head to Ram Mandir for bhoomi pujan.

 