Ayodhya is all decked up for the Bhoomipoojan ceremony that stands ahead. The construction of the much-awaited Ram Mandir will start today and the joy among Ram devotees is boundless today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other VIPs will attend the groundbreaking foundation-laying event of Bhoomipoojan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Pooja at Hanuman Garhi temple. He will take a flight from Delhi to Lucknow and from Lucknow, he will take a chopper that will take him to the Dharma Nagri, Ayodhya. After the Hanuman Garhi pooja and briefing, he will head towards the makeshift temple of Lord Ram.
Finally, after this, he will proceed to the main site where the Bhoomi Poojan event has been scheduled to happen. A commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be released by the Prime Minister and a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone will be unveiled by him.
The foundation stone is a 40 kg silver brick which will mark the beginning of the grand Ram Mandir. The temple construction will take around 3 years and will be double the size that was actually planned before, it will be 161 feet tall.
Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for his presence during Bhoomi Pujan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he thanks PM Modi for being present on this day, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. He said that they had to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. He added that this temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too.
I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too: UP CM Yogi Adityanath #RamTemple
India solved 500 year old dispute peacefully: Prakash Javedkar
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar said that with foundation laying of Ram Mandir, India has shown how the 500-year-old dispute has been resolved peacefully.
With foundation laying of #RamMandir, India has shown how the 500-year-old dispute has been resolved peacefully: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Nitin Gadkari worshipped Lord Ram with family in Nagpur during Bhoomi Pujan
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recited Ram Raksha with his family and worshipped Lord Ram at his home in Nagpur during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recited Ram Raksha and worshiped Lord Ram with his family at Nagpur during the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya
Haryana health minister: I congratulate every Indian
Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that the 500-year old wait is finally over. He said that the construction of Ram Temple has started. The decades-old hard work has paid off. He congratulated every Indian.
The 500-year old wait is finally over. The construction of #RamTemple has started. The decades-old hard work has paid off. I congratulate every Indian: Anil Vij, Haryana health minister
Temple will strengthen peace & humanity in country: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said that it’s a very important day for them. He added that people were waiting from many years for a Ram Temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. He said that they are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace & humanity in-country
It's a very important day for us. People were waiting from many years for a #RamTemple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. We are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace & humanity in country: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
Kashi Vishwanath, Krishna Janmasthan temples yet to be liberated: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Minister K. S. Eshwarappa said that its a good day that the foundation stone for Ram Temple has been laid. A beautiful temple will come up, but there are Kashi Vishwanath & Krishna Janmasthan temples which have to be liberated. He said that in both these places, when we offer prayers, there are mosques on sides, which say that you are still a slave. It is necessary to liberate these temples.
In both these places, when we offer prayers, there are mosques on sides, which say that you are still a slave. It is necessary to liberate these temples: K. S. Eshwarappa, Karnataka Minister
VP Naidu watched LIVE Bhoomi Pujan, offered prayers at home
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu watched the live telecast of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram Temple today and offered prayers with his family at his residence.
यह क्षण हर भारतवासी के लिए अत्यंत भावुक और आल्हादित करने वाला पल है। मंदिर निर्माण का शुभारंभ हो इसके लिए रामभक्तों ने लम्बा संघर्ष किया है और यहाँ तक कि अपने प्राणों की आहुति भी दी है। यह दिन उन्हें भी स्मरण और नमन करने का दिन है। सभी रामभक्तों को आज के इस ऐतिहासिक दिन की बधाई।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 5, 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Ram devotees on 'historic day'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared an emotional post on twitter, he said that it is an emotional moment for each Indian. Ram devotees have struggled a lot for this day, some even lost lives. He said that this day is the day to remember and salute those people.
यह क्षण हर भारतवासी के लिए अत्यंत भावुक और आल्हादित करने वाला पल है। मंदिर निर्माण का शुभारंभ हो इसके लिए रामभक्तों ने लम्बा संघर्ष किया है और यहाँ तक कि अपने प्राणों की आहुति भी दी है। यह दिन उन्हें भी स्मरण और नमन करने का दिन है। सभी रामभक्तों को आज के इस ऐतिहासिक दिन की बधाई।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 5, 2020
Union Home Minister Shah congratulates citizens on Bhoomi Pujan
Amit Shah took it to twitter to say that the construction of magnificent temple of Lord Ram demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's strong & decisive leadership. His said that his heartiest congratulations are with all Indians on this unforgettable day. Modi govt is committed to protecting & preserving Indian culture &its values
इस भव्य प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर का निर्माण प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के मजबूत और निर्णायक नेतृत्व को दर्शाता है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020
इस अविस्मरणीय दिन पर सभी भारतवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मोदी सरकार भारतीय संस्कृति और उसके मूल्यों की रक्षा व संरक्षण के लिए हमेशा कटिबद्ध रहेगी।
Former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis sings devotional songs on the day of Bhoomi pujan
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sang devotional songs at BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi and others attended the bhoomi pujan ceremony and addressed the nation.
#WATCH Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sang devotional songs at BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple in #Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Ram is everywhere, from Lanka to Cambodia: PM Modi
PM Modi says while addressing that Muslim nations like Indonesia also believe in Ram. He says that Lord Ram is everywhere, from Lanka to Cambodia. He said that India is following the preachings of Ram which taught it the path to the brotherhood. He asked people to respect everyone's feelings as he emphasized on Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. His also spoke of the importance of Ram's teachings amid pandemic.
We'll have to remember that whenever mankind believed in Lord Ram, progress took place. Whenever we deviated from path, doors to destruction opened. We'll have to keep everyone's sentiments in mind. We've to ensure everyone's development with support & trust of all: PM #RamMandir
History being repeated: PM Modi
PM Modi said while addressing the nation that with the construction of this temple, not only history is being made but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed: PM
With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed: PM
Emotional moment for India, decades-long wait comes to an end: PM Modi
PM Modi started his address by saying that they will first remember Lord Ram. He said that entire world is watching the Bhoomi Pujan today, he congratulated Indians across the world for this day. He further said that the chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' are being heard around the world. PM expressed gratitude to the Mandir Trust for inviting him to the Bhoomi Pujan. He further said that India is writing a new chapter in history, it's an emotional moment for India and our decade long wait has come to an end. PM Modi spoke of generations that sacrificed for the Ram Mandir and he said that he salutes the participants of Ram Mandir Andolan.
#WATCH: "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," says PM Modi at foundation stone-laying ceremony of #RamTemple
PM Modi addresses nation, asks everyone to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage after releasing the commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. He urged attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram', says, "This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage, urges attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram', says, "This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world."
#Ayodhya #RamTemple
PM Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir
PM Narendra Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. He is currently addressing the nation. Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple was concluded few minutes back.
Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath: India showed world how matters can be resolved peacefully, democratically, constitutionally
Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally: UP CM Yogi
Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at #RamTemple event in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir latest updates: Soil and water was brought from across India for Bhoomi Pujan rituals
The bhoomipoojan in Ayodhya has been concluded. 175 VIP guests were a part of it, currently stage program is underway and PM Modi
#WATCH: #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' concludes at #Ayodhya.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
Soil from more than 2000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the rituals. pic.twitter.com/DRpoZEKYWw
Confidence of India is being built: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat says it is a happy day for all, they have worked hard for decades. He added that lots of sacrifices were made for this moment. He further says that Advani Ji is watching this at his home, many people could not join them due to the corona virus situation. Mohan Bhagwat said that the entire nation is celebrating this historic moment and the confidence of India is being built.
So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically. There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of the situation (COVID-19): Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief. #RamMandir
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan live updates: Rahul Gandhi shares a post about Lord Ram
Rahul Gandhi took it to twitter to write some lines on Lord Ram. He wrote a post in Hindi, he said lines like Ram is love, he can never exist in hate. He added that Ram is justice and he can
मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम सर्वोत्तम मानवीय गुणों का स्वरूप हैं। वे हमारे मन की गहराइयों में बसी मानवता की मूल भावना हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020
राम प्रेम हैं
वे कभी घृणा में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते
राम करुणा हैं
वे कभी क्रूरता में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते
राम न्याय हैं
वे कभी अन्याय में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते।
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan updates: Special prayers offered at Ram temple in Karnataka
Special prayers are being conducted at Sri Rama Temple in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru as
#Karnataka : Special prayers being conducted at Sri Rama Temple Rajajinagar, Bengaluru as 'Bhoomi Pujan' is underway at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: 175 guests including PM, RSS Chief, UP governor present for Bhoomi Pujan
PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat take part in Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. 175 guests are present for the Bhoomi Pujan event. Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmbhoomi is currently underway.
#WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken."
#Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Bricks sent by devotees of Shree Ram in 1989 kept in Bhoomi Pujan
The priest at RamTemple
#WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken."
#Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan latest updates: BJP workers and members perform prayers in Tamil Nadu
BJP members and workers perform special prayers at the party office in Kamalalayam. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is underway in Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu: BJP members and workers perform special prayers at the party office in Kamalalayam.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
The foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple is underway in Uttar Pradesh's #Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/0f9XqZdAsS
Bhoomi pujan at Ram Janmbhoomi site begins
Much awaited Bhoomipoojan at Ram janmbhoomi site has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others takes part in Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ayodhya. Not just Ayodhya but entire India celebrates the day with 'Jai Shree Ram' chants.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ayodhya
PM Modi plants a divine plant at Bhoomipoojan site
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, ahead of foundation stone-laying of #RamTemple in Ayodhya, Bhoomi pujan underway.
#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, ahead of foundation stone-laying of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya.
PM Modi performs sashtang pranam at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram janmbhoomi site. He performed 'sashtang pranam' or prostration at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla, performs 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya
PM Modi reaches Bhoomi Pujan site, offers prayers to Ram Lalla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bhoomi Pujan site and offers prayers to Ram Lalla. Prime Minister performs 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple.
#Ayodhya #RamTemple
PM Narendra Modi presented with a silver mukut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been presented with a headgear or silver mukut and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple. PM Modi has arrived on the Bhoomi Pujan site
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple.
#Ayodhya #RamTemple
PM Modi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple
Prime Minister Modi offered his prayers to Lord Hanuman at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple. He is now walking towards the Ram Temple to offer prayers with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Before 'Bhoomi Pujan', PM will plant a Parijat (night-flowering jasmine) sapling.
PM Modi arrives at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi Temple on arrival in #Ayodhya.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
He will later proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi site to offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' & lay the foundation stone for #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/5PYhWNRPJ4
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, countdown for bhoomi pujan begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya for the much-awaited foundation stone-laying of Ram Mandir. He has been received by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and others. All the Social distancing norms were followed by those present to receive the Prime Minister. The Hanuman Garhi mandir they will proceed to now was also sanitized earlier today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya for foundation stone-laying of #RamTemple, received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Social distancing norms followed by those present to receive the Prime Minister.
Social distancing norms followed by those present to receive the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/DvJbIlDLRb
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receives him. Ayodhya is already filled with chants of 'Jai Shree Ram. PM Modi will proceed towards the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple. After that he will offer prayers to Ram Lalla and then the groundbreaking event will begin.
#WATCH live: PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya for #RamTemple foundation stone laying ceremony.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America President expresses gratitude on Ram Mandir Bhoomipoojan
Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America President Mahendra Sapa says that they are celebrating 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram Mandir. After a struggle of over 400 yrs & several sacrifices, we finally have a token of justice. He thanks Prime Minister Modi for making this happen. Mahendra Sapa is the President (Washington DC chapter), Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, organiser of celebration in Washington DC.
We're celebrating 'Bhoomi Poojan' of #RamMandir. After a struggle of over 400 yrs & several sacrifices, we finally have a token of justice. We thank PM: Mahendra Sapa, President (Washington DC chapter), Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, organiser of celebration in Washington DC.
Rangoli depicting Ram Mandir made in BJP's Gujarat offiice
A beautiful Rangoli mapping the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi temple has been made in the office of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar, Gujrat. Prime Minister Modi's chopper is about to land in Ayodhya any moment, he will first go to the Hanuman Garhi mandir to offer prayers.
Gujarat: Rangoli depicting #RamTemple, made at Bharatiya Janata Party's office in Gandhinagar
RSS Chief Minister Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Janmboomi for foundation laying ceremony
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrives at Ram Janmbhoomi for the mega event that awaits. Prime Minister Modi's chopper can be seen, he will land in few minutes and will then offer prayers to the 10th century Hanuman Garhi mandir.
Ayodhya: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Ram Janambhoomi site for 'Bhoomi Poojan'
#RamMandir
Swami Chidananda Saraswati quotes Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at Bhoomi Poojan event
Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Chidanand Maharaj in attendance for Bhoomipoojan
Uma Bharti confirms presence at Bhoomipoojan site
The national vice president of Bhartiya Janta Party, Uma Bharti wrote on twitter that she will be present at the site of bhoomipoojan groundbreaking event. However, Uma Bharti earlier said that she would skip it as covid-19 precautionary measure.
मैं मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम राम की मर्यादा से बँधी हूँ । मुझे रामजन्मभूमि न्यास के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने शिलान्यास स्थली पर उपस्थित रहने का निर्देश दिया है । इसलिये मैं इस कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित रहूँगी । #RamMandirBhumiPujan— Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 5, 2020
No need to be heartbroken, situations don't last forever: All India Muslim Personal Law Board
All India Muslim Personal Law Board tweeted today that Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid. The post read that Hagia Sophia is a great example for them. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change its status. They further said in the post that no need to be heartbroken, situations don't last forever.
#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever.
#ItsPolitics
PM Modi arrives in Lucknow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow, from Lucknow, he will proceed to the birth city of Ram, Ayodhya, in a chopper for the Bhoomipoojan event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti have arrived in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow, will proceed to #Ayodhya in a chopper for the #RamMandir event
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben, BJP National VP Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site the Dharma Nagri, Ayodhya. PM Modi will perform the bhoomipoojan today that will mark the start of construction of much awaited Ram Mandir.
Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' for #RamTemple at the site today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' for #RamTemple at the site today. pic.twitter.com/1I42eqE5BE
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulates India on Bhoomi Poojan
Kejriwal takes it to twitter to congratulate citizens of India on the day of Shree Ram janmboomi mandir bhoomipoojan. He writes that may Lord Ram
भूमि पूजन के मौक़े पर पूरे देश को बधाई— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2020
भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद हम पर बना रहे। उनके आशीर्वाद से हमारे देश को भुखमरी, अशिक्षा और ग़रीबी से मुक्ति मिले और भारत दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र बने। आने वाले समय में भारत दुनिया को दिशा दे।
जय श्री राम! जय बजरंग बली!
Mamata Banerjee shares message of unity
Mamata Banarjee takes it to twitter to write that India has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and citizens must preserve this to their last breath. She also wrote that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all brothers. Mamta wrote, "Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan".
Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020
Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!
Mera Bharat Mahaan,
Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.
Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2)
The site of the groundbreaking Bhoomipoojan event
Indians gather in USA to celebrate Shree Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan
Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya
PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya. Before heading to Ram Temple, PM Modi will offer his prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple. It is only after it that he will head to Ram Mandir for bhoomi pujan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for #Ayodhya to take part in #RamTemple event.

(Photo source: PMO)
(Photo source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/VU9uGmzdJB