Ayodhya is all decked up for the Bhoomipoojan ceremony that stands ahead. The construction of the much-awaited Ram Mandir will start today and the joy among Ram devotees is boundless today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other VIPs will attend the groundbreaking foundation-laying event of Bhoomipoojan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Pooja at Hanuman Garhi temple. He will take a flight from Delhi to Lucknow and from Lucknow, he will take a chopper that will take him to the Dharma Nagri, Ayodhya. After the Hanuman Garhi pooja and briefing, he will head towards the makeshift temple of Lord Ram.

Finally, after this, he will proceed to the main site where the Bhoomi Poojan event has been scheduled to happen. A commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be released by the Prime Minister and a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone will be unveiled by him.

The foundation stone is a 40 kg silver brick which will mark the beginning of the grand Ram Mandir. The temple construction will take around 3 years and will be double the size that was actually planned before, it will be 161 feet tall.