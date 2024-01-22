Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: PM Modi Showers Flower petals over the workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. This historic event is considered highly significant in shaping the electoral narrative in the upcoming elections. Ayodhya, the sacred temple town, was abuzz with activity as thousands of people, including notable figures from the film, political, and sports realms, flocked to witness the ceremony. Join us for Live Updates as we cover the momentous inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya from Ground Zero. Stay tuned for real-time coverage of this historic occasion!

PM Modi addresses public at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024 2:50 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public, “This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India. Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India. Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal. When Ram is honored, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years.” In these profound words, the Prime Minister encapsulates the enduring significance and timeless impact of the revered figure of Ram on the essence, values, and future of the nation. PM Modi emphasized how Jan 22 marks a new era toward a progressive future.

CM Yogi addresses the public at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024 1:50 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is addressing the public following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi performs Dandavat Pranam

Jan 22, 2024 1:22 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘Dandavat Pranam’ at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla ends and PM Modi distributes prasad.

First visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024 12:43 PM

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The inaugural visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya marks a historic moment, capturing the essence of the long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The image of Ram Lalla, the infant deity, represents a profound and significant milestone in the cultural and religious history of Ayodhya, evoking deep emotions and spiritual reverence among the gathered devotees.

PM Modi reaches Ram Mandir Ayodhya for Inauguration

Jan 22, 2024 12:17 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived on the momentous day of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, carrying a silver chatra (canopy) and a red chunni (scarf), symbolizing reverence and offering. The Prime Minister Headed straight to the mandir for offering the Silver Chatra.

Bollywood Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Jan 22, 2024 10:50 AM

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with other celebrities including Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Rajinikanth graced the venue for the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony reaches at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The actors’ visit added a touch of star-studded glamour to the historic event, drawing attention and excitement from fans and onlookers alike.

PM Modi reaches Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024 10:50 AM

Prime Minister Modi has reached Ayodhya for the historic Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. As of the latest update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to imminently arrive at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, gearing up for the momentous Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration



Jan 22, 2024 09:50 AM

CM Yogi Adityanath has arrived in Ayodhya, setting the stage for the historic inauguration of the Ram Temple. His presence in the sacred city underscores the significance of this momentous occasion, as Ayodhya prepares to witness the culmination of long-awaited dreams and aspirations.

CM Dhami: ‘Every Ram devotee was waiting for this day’

Jan 22, 2024 09:34 AM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, says, “…Today the day has come for which we were waiting for many years. Every Ram devotee was waiting for this day…”. CM Dhami Accompanied by his family members,also offered prayers at the temple located at his residence in Dehradun, ahead of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya.

Anupam Kher: ‘I am a representative of the countless Kashmiri Hindus’



Jan 22, 2024 09:20 AM

In Ayodhya, actor Anupam Kher expressed, “Today, I am a representative of the countless Kashmiri Hindus who were compelled to abandon their homes. As Lord Ram returns to his home today, I hope for our return soon. I also visited Hanuman Garhi. The global celebration on this day is not just a religious festival; it signifies much more. Today is akin to Diwali, carrying profound significance beyond religious boundaries.”

Army Helicopters to Shower Flowers during Pranpratishtha



Jan 22, 2024 08:57 AM

On the day of Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, a grand spectacle is anticipated as Army helicopters are set to shower flowers on the sacred site. Additionally, 30 artists will enhance the atmosphere with the melodies of various Indian musical instruments during the Aarti ceremony. Temple authorities have announced that all guests will be provided with bells to ring during the Aarti, adding a participatory element to the auspicious occasion. The ensemble of 30 musicians is expected to play their instruments in unison, creating a harmonious and spiritually uplifting experience for those present at the temple premises.

Iqbal Ansari, ex-Babri Litigant: Ram Mandir Inauguration as ‘Day of Celebration’

Jan 22, 2024 08:28 AM

Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, expressed his gratitude towards the auspicious day of Ram Temple inauguration. “All deities of all religions reside in the city of Ayodhya. Pran Pratishtha is going to take place today. This is the beginning of the Mandir…Whatever may have been the struggle, today has become the day of the people. Now people should visit and see whatever is there in Ayodhya; they should follow the path shown by God Ram,” said Ansari

VP Dhankhar Extends Congrats on Pranpratishta in Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024 08:20 AM

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his congratulations on the momentous occasion of the Ram Mandir Pranpratishta in Ayodhya.”Congratulations on this epochal day of Ram Mandir Pranpratishta in the historical city of Ayodhya, the RamJanmbhoomi. Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking the reawakening of national pride all over…”

Israeli Ambassador Extends Greetings on Pranpratishtha Day in Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024 07:57 AM

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon, expresses his joy and anticipation on the grand day of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22nd by sharing a social media post on X “I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha. This is a historic moment for devotees across the world. I am excited for the darshan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” tweets Naor Gilon.

CM Yogi’s Tribute to Math Predecessors

Jan 22, 2024 07:25 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to his predecessors, Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijaynath while commemorating the completion of generations-long struggles and centuries-old resolutions. In a social media post, he said “The struggle of generations and the resolve of centuries have been completed with the consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla taking place today at Shri Ram’s birthplace in Shri Ayodhya Dham. On this occasion, there is an emotional tribute to Yugapurush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and National Saint Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj”

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is All Set For Grand Inauguration

Jan 22, 2024 07:05 AM

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is aglow with brilliance, adorned in captivating decorations. The radiant illumination and intricate embellishments create a stunning visual spectacle, transforming the sacred site into a breathtaking display of artistry and devotion. The beauty of the temple, enhanced by the play of lights and meticulous adornments, The entire town was adorned with vibrant flowers, and meticulous preparations extended to the enhancement of roads and pavements.