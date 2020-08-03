Veteran BJP leader and Vice President of Bhartiya Janta Party, Uma Bharti, tweeted that she will go to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Poojan but will avoid groundbreaking as a precautionary measure for Covid-19.

Uma Bharti, the National Vice-President of BJP, posted today on Twitter that she will be travelling to Ayodhya but not attend the event on 5 August to shield herself from the coronavirus. She wrote that she will be visiting the temple’s site once the event is finished. She is an experienced BJP leader and fully committed to the building of Ram Temple.

In a series of tweets today, she wrote about being worried for the ones who will attend the ceremony after Home Minister Amit Shah and several other politicians were tested positive for coronavirus. Amit Shah had yesterday disclosed in a tweet that his coronavirus test results came back positive. It is reported that he was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Delhi.

Uma Bharti tweeted that when she heard about Amit Shah and other BJP leaders testing positive she was worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Modi. The BJP leader that said she would travel from Bhopal to Uttar Pradesh by train and had decided to skip the rituals at Ayodhya to protect the Prime Minister and thousands of others at the site of the temple. During the Bhoomi Pujan. She said that she would be at another spot on the banks of the river Saryu.

इसीलिये मैंने रामजन्मभूमि न्यास के अधिकारीओ को सूचना दी है की शिलान्यास के कार्यक्रम के मुहूर्त पर मै अयोध्या में शरयु के किनारे पर रहूँगी । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 3, 2020

मै भोपाल से आज रवाना होऊंगी । कल शाम अयोध्या पहुँचने तक मेरी किसी संक्रमित व्यक्ति से मुलाकात हो सकती हैं ऐसी स्थिति में जहाँ @narendramodi और सेकडो लोग उपस्थित हो मै उस स्थान से दूरी रखूँगी । तथा @narendramodi और सभी समूह के चले जाने के बाद ही मै रामलला के दर्शन करने पहुँचूँगी। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 3, 2020

Uma Bharti said in a tweet that she will leave Bhopal on Monday evening and until she reaches Ayodhya on Tuesday evening, she might be exposed to the infection. She added that in this situation, she will stay away from the place where PM Modi and others will be present and that she will reach there only after everyone has left the spot.

The BJP Vice President of BJP wrote that she had informed senior officials connected to the Ram temple event and also the Prime Minister’s office that she should be kept out of the guest list.

It is also believed that L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who are also committed to Ram Mandir, will be attending the event by video conferencing. Both of them were invited through phone calls on Saturday by the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust, formed as the one in-charge of construction.

