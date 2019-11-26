The Sunni Waqf board has decided not to file review petition against Supreme Court's order in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The board chairman Zufar Farooqi had earlier also said the board won't raise the matter in the court but due to other members objections the board decided to convene another meeting over the decision.

The landmark Ayodhya verdict of the Supreme Court that handed over the dispute piece of land to the Hindu litigants and gave the Sunni Waqf Board an alternate 5-acre land did instill a sense of dissent among Muslims.

Once the court delivered order, the board maintained that it will respect the verdict and it won’t file review petition in the case. However, the dissent over the court order divided the board with some members suggesting review.

In a review meeting over the apex court order, the UttarPradesh Sunni Waqf board comprising seven members on Tuesday asserted that the board won’t challenge the decision.

The decision is not unanimous as one of the seven members from the board did not support the decision. When it comes to the five-acre land, the board did not discuss on whether it will be accepting it.

Meanwhile, the AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) has decided to file a review petition in the matter as it asserted that it won’t be accepting the court order.

Supporting the Supreme Court’s decision, Javed Akhtar recommended the board that to make a big charitable hospital on the 5-acre land sponsored and supported by the people all the communities .

