Ahead of the bhoomi poojan on August 5, a priest and 16 policemen has tested positive for Covid-19 in Ayodhya. In total, about 24 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Ramjanmabhoomi temple priest Pradeep Das and 16 policemen entrusted with the responsibility to ensure protection of the temple have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. In last one week, about 24 policemen have tested positive for Covid-19. The spread of Covid-19 cases amid priests and security men ahead of Ramjanmabhoomi event raises an alarm and calls for caution.

In purview of the ongoing coronavirus situation, the temple trust have decided to keep the bhoomi poojan event a low-key affair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the event on August 5. Some high-profile names like Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also in the guest list.

The temple trust have decided to invite only 125 guests and urged others to pay their respects to Ram Lalla via live coverage on television. Ahead of the bhoomi poojan on August 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all senior police officials and administrative officers to ensure strict vigilance in all the districts.

Urging to keep a close watch on anti-social elements, he has instructed officials to ensure that the August 5 event is conducted in full compliance with Covid-19 protocol. This includes door-to-door survey and contact tracing in containment areas. They have also been allowed to take services of NCC, NSS, Ex-servicemen and civil defence.

