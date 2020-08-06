Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram and proposed temple at Ayodhya on Broadway. See visuals of the same here

New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram and proposed temple at Ayodhya on Broadway. The digital display of Lord Ram is said to be one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square. It lit up at 10 am and continued till 10 pm to celebrate the laying of the temple’s foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

Multiple billboards and trucks have been leased on Times Square that is being used to beam the words Jai Shri Ram along with images of Lord Ram and of the temple. Indian-Americans, who bought the ad space at America’s most glitzy, flashing, bustling advertising mecca Times Square, beamed the portraits at a cost of course. The exact cost of each banner is not known but runs into thousands of dollars for a day.

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sewhani said to ANI that it was one in mankind event and this is for Lord Ram, the cost is of no consequence at all. He said that it shows how successful Indians are in America that our Ram Temple and the Tricolour are on the most iconic screen in the world. It is a proud moment for India and Indians.

USA: #RamMandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square. pic.twitter.com/MqklVfD2fr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

#WATCH USA: A large group of people, including the Indian diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of #RamMandir in New York’s Times Square on 5th August to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the temple. The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Sri Ram'. pic.twitter.com/Suzh75NbKz — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The portrait stands eight stories tall and is nearly as big as a football field, spanning almost an entire block on Broadway — the centre of the Times Square. Nearly 24 million LED pixels, each containing tiny red, blue and green lights make up the display, giving it higher resolution than even the best of today’s top-of-the-line television sets. Sewhani said that imagine 17,000 sq feet, as big as 30 one-bedroom flats in one space. That is how gigantic this display is.

Just five days ago, Hindu leaders from New York and New Jersey decided to put this event together. Hundreds of community members and volunteers worked round the clock to collects funds and organise the event. A spectator, Ruchi told ANI that it was really exciting as she was living away from home. She said that it had been a few years, you see something like this in New York City is very exciting. She said that she knows she was here a few years ago when Modiji had come to Madison Square Garden and there was a great scene here. People gathered, celebrated and cheered. She went on to say that she was excited to see the photo on the billboard.

Another spectator, Siddhi Thakar said that she had been living here for the past 10 years. It was always exciting to come to Times Square in New York. It is such a great place, it has such kind of displays. She added that she always come here when there are these kinds of events. They help her feel patriotic and connected her to her roots.

The day-long celebrations commenced with the lighting of earthen lamps at Times Square. Dressed in traditional attire, many Indians of Indian heritage travelled from places near and far to celebrate the day with sweets and savouries.

Lord Ram in New York: A lit-up Times Square showcases a digital billboard of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir as the world celebrates the momentous occasion. #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/EVUqlLCCqI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 5, 2020