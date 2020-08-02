The Ram Temple stone-carving workshop was established by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 1990s to prepare for a potential temple construction exercise; work enters final stage ahead of the mega 'bhoomi-pujan' event on August 5, to be attended by high dignitaries including PM Modi.

With the foundation laying ceremony of the grand Ram temple around the corner, the work at the stone-carving workshop of Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya has reached its final stage.

Speaking to ANI, caretaker of Ram temple stone workshop Hanuman Yadav said, “Stonework is ready for the construction work till the first floor of the temple. Cleaning work is almost done but some work is still left which will be done soon after the trust’s meeting.”

Talking about the characteristics of the sandstone chosen work the construction, he said, “It was chosen for the construction as it can withstand rigours for thousands of years. These designated stones are minutely carved according to the need of the temple.”

The stone-carving workshop for the Ram temple construction was established in Ayodhya by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1990.

On August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya for rituals that will mark the beginning of Ram temple construction, Hanumangarhi is the first stop he would be visiting.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

