A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Constitutional validity of The Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993. The petition said that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire property belonging to the State. It further asserted that State legislature has exclusive power to make provision on the management of affair of religious institution in the State. The plea comes days after the Modi government on January 29 filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking for its permission to return 67 acres of land acquired in 1993 around disputed Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid site to its original owners.

The opposition parties including the Congress have criticised the Centre’s latest move in Ayodhya case, saying that it shows BJP’s desperation to come to power. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah has termed the Centre’s decision historic. Shah has asked Opposition, particularly the Congress to clarify its stand on the Ayodhya issue.

On February 3, the BJP president asked Opposition parties not to put obstacles in the resolution of Ram temple issue.

