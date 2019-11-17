After 8 days of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday decided that it will file a review petition against the apex court’s verdict within next 30 days. On November 9, the court had ruled its decision in favor of building a Ram temple on the disputed 2.77-acres land. The Supreme Court had also directed the Centre to build the temple and form a trust for the temple’s smooth run in the future.

Supreme Court’s decision was a win-win verdict for both parties as the state government was directed to give 5-acre land in Ayodhya to build a mosque. After several rounds of discussions, the AIMPLB spokesperson, today, said that they won’t take accept the alternative 5-acre land. Zafaryab Jilani told the media that the wounds of Muslims cannot be healed by granting the 5-acre land. Their fundamental values and sentiments have been hurt.

“We will put our full efforts to file the review petitions within 30 days of Ayodhya judgement,” Zafaryab Jilani said. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, AIMPLB, the board has decided to file a review petition regarding Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya case.

The demand to not to accept the 5-acre land was first raised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, after which, the AIMPLB’s members started churning on the issue and held a number of meetings in Lucknow. Mohsin Raza, Minister in Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government, had earlier said it’s just an attempt to disturb the peace.

He had also questioned the AIMPLB for holding the meetings in Lucknow. “Why is this NGO that calls itself the AIMPLB not holding its meeting in Hyderabad or Delhi? Who funds this NGO? It must be looked into?” he had asked.

