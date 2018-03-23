The Supreme Court on Friday fixed the next date hearing in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case to April 6. In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had decided to hear the matter further on March 23 (today) and now the Apex Court has fixed April 6 as the next date for next hearing in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed the next date hearing in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case to April 6. In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had decided to hear the matter further on March 23 (today) and now the Apex Court has fixed April 6 as the next date for next hearing in the matter. While hearing the issue in the previous hearing, The Supreme Court had dismissed all the intervention applications filed in the case. Supreme Court had also told senior lawyer Subramanian Swamy that he was not a party to the core issue of Ayodhya matter. Replying to which, Subramanian Swamy had said in the Supreme Court that his fundamental rights are higher than his property rights.

Prior to that, the Supreme Court in one of case earlier hearing had delayed the verdict as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before it. The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, however, made it clear that it would deal with the case as a “pure land dispute”. “Once we start hearing the case, it will go on,” the apex court said. On December 5, 2017, the bench had said it would begin the crucial hearing on the petitions from February 8.

While the hearing in the Ayodhya case was underway today, the lawyer representing the Muslim side made these arguments in the court.

According to Islam, there is the great importance of a Mosque

One a Mosque is built, it then becomes the property of Allah

A Mosque cannot be demolished

Prophet Muhammad himself had constructed a Mosque 30-km away from Madina

The Ram Janmabhomi-Babri Masjid issue in Ayodhya has been going on for years which also posses a violent history. The issue has a national political importance and time and again, the political parties have used the issue to garner votes and set their national political agenda.

(Updating …)

